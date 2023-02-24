March Events Calendar
Ongoing/Multiple
March 3 – April 16
Orchid Delirium, Powell Gardens
March 5, 17, & 19
The Shining, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
March 10-12
KC Metaphysical Fair, Harrah’s Kansas City Casino & Hotel
March 10-12
61st Annual Gem and Mineral Show, KCI Expo Center
March 3, 17, & 31
Needle in a Gay Stack: Queer Craft Meetup, Kansas City Center for Inclusion
March 13-15
Kenny G with the KC Symphony, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
March 17-19
Planet Comicon Kansas City 2023, Kansas City Convention Center
Since 1999, Planet Comicon Kansas City has served as the Midwest’s largest comic book and pop culture convention. Peruse hundreds of exhibits, including crafters, vendors of nerdy merch, and comic book creators. Attend in cosplay of your favorite character and watch adjudicated cosplay contests. Wear your favorite mythical creature-inspired outfit at the Fae Ball March 17. Partake in various tabletop games in the con’s tabletop gaming room. The convention also provides a great chance to meet some of your favorite celebrities. This year’s guests include William Shatner, Richard Dreyfuss, Giancarlo Esposito, Cassandra Peterson, and Rachael Leigh Cook, among many others. Children under 8 can attend for free, and active military, teachers, librarians, and first responders can get a 10% discount if they purchase tickets online in advance.
March 17-18
Ms. Pat, The Improv KC
EVENTS
March 3
The Taylor Party, The Truman
Brody Buster’s Blues Festival, VooDoo Lounge
Seaforth, Encore Room
Whitey Morgan, Uptown Theater
March 4
Uncorked: KC Wine Fest, Union Station
White Reaper, Madrid Theatre
Carving Canyons, Aether, OxyToxin, Replay Lounge
March 5
Superhero vs. Supervillain Pop Up, Vignettes Bar
Casablanca, Screenland Armour
The Black Violin Experience, Lied Center of Kansas
March 6
Sensory-Friendly Day, Johnson County Museum
Jxdn, Granada
March 7
Crash Test Dummies, Madrid Theatre
March 8
Elle King, Uptown Theater
Subtronics, The Midland
March 9
Rhythm of the Trivia Night, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Gaelic Storm & The High King–The Mighty Tour 2023, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Squids, Lincoln Barr, Fred Wickham, miniBar
STYLES P, recordBar
March 10
Bad Bunny Bday Bash, Madrid Theatre
Kentucky Headhunters/David Graham and the Eskimo Brothers, Knuckleheads
Emo vs. Screamo Night, Rino
Rocky Mountain High Experience: A Tribute to John Denver, Uptown Theater
Flogging Molly with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister, VooDoo Lounge
Celtic-punk legend Flogging Molly is coming to the Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s Kansas City March 10 at 8 p.m. They’re bringing UK folk-punk group Skinny Lister and political punk revolutionists Anti-Flag, fresh off the Jan. 6 release of their album, Lies They Tell Our Children. Flogging Molly has been a staple in the punk scene since releasing their debut album, Swagger, in 2000. They have appeared on numerous late-night shows, sold out a Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and have a yearly St. Patrick’s Day Festival in L.A. The band released their seventh full-length album, Anthem, Sept. 9, followed by a recent single, “‘Til The Anarchy’s Restored.” Tickets for their March 10 show range from $45-$173.
March 11
Brookside St. Patrick’s Warm-up Parade, BrooksideKC
Free Music Bingo: Top Hits 2010, KC Wine Co. at the Cidery Barn
Surfin USA—A Tribute to The Beach Boys with The Rippers, VooDoo Lounge
Queer Bar Takeover, The Loretto Event Space
Broadway Rave, The Bottleneck
March 12
Tanya Tucker with Special Guest Abbey Cone, Knuckleheads
35th Annual Shawnee Duck Race, Herman Laird Park
CATNIP with Ham Kitty, The Improv KC
Oscar Night at The Black Box, The Black Box
Who are you wearing? Feel like a nominee March 12 at Oscar Night at The Black Box. Bring your best formal wear and favorite friends to this free event and enjoy a night of specialty cocktails, movie snacks, and red-carpet commentary. The Black Box will be firing up the big screen so all attendees can watch the Oscars live and in style. There will also be an Oscar bracket buy-in for $5. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
March 13
Anime Club, Kansas City Public Library – Trails West Branch
March 14
Young Nudy, Granada
National Geographic Live, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
March 15
Midwest Mushrooms: The Good, the Bad, and the Poisonous, Kansas City Public Library – Central Library
Bongzilla, The Bottleneck
Underoath, Uptown Theater
Grab your skinny jeans. The kings of the aughts metalcore scene are returning to KC March 15 on the Blind Obedience Tour with support from Periphery and Loathe. With nine studio albums and more than two decades under their belt, Underoath is the prime example of rock band evolution. With early ties to Christianity in their infancy, the Tampa-based sextet now explores topics of addiction, depression, anxiety, skepticism, and the full spectrum of struggling with the human belief system—of course, with the same guttural sound we all know and love. Their latest album, Voyeurist, was released Jan. 14, 2022 via Fearless Records after a four-year gap following the 2018 comeback, Erase Me. Scream your bleeding little heart out to all the hits, new and old. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $36.50.
March 16
Greg Morton, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
Blushing, Seashine, Lake Love, miniBar
March 17
Emo Nite, Madrid Theatre
March 18
Night of Erotica, Equal Minded Cafe
Highrish Fest, Liberty Lot
Macabre Market at Black Rose Co., Brewer’s Alley in the Crossroads
Taylor Fest, Madrid Theatre
March 19
A Tribute to Black Composers- A Benefit for 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Unity Temple on the Plaza
Urban Fest 2023 Pop Up Market, Cable Event Center
March 20
Jeff Hadden: Live Acoustic, CocoBolos Mexican Grill and Cantina
March 21
Nonpoint, The Bottleneck
Jake Wesley Rogers: Peace, Love & Pluto Tour, Madrid Theatre
We Three, recordBar
Nclusion Plus & Bar K Present: Paws & Pride Drag Show, Bar K
Enjoy a drag show with your doggie friends at Bar K, hosted by Heidi Naomi and with a cast featuring local queens AaRojjie P. Stanwyck, Eli Adin Shawn, RiiRii, and TimTation. Full bar service will be available, and of course, there will be access to the on-site dog park. The full food menu will also be available for the evening if you’d like to enjoy dinner while you’re there. The event is free, family-friendly, and open to all ages. You must RSVP online in advance to ensure there is available seating.
March 22
Vision Video, The Bottleneck
March 23
The Magic of Kevin Spencer, Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College
Eric Bellinger, recordBar
March 24
Michigan Rattlers, recordBar
March 25
Smino & J.I.D, The Midland
Little River Band, Ameristar Casino Hotel
March 26
Free Trivia: Pop culture 80s, 90s, today, KC Wine Co. at the Cidery Barn
Magnolia Park, The Bottleneck
March 27
Grayscale, recordBar
March 28
Millstone Branch Boys, The Midland
Tyrone Clark Trio, Green Lady Lounge
March 29
TOTO: Dogz of Oz Tour, Uptown Theater
Jessie Murph, The Truman
Tony & Gravel, BK Peknik, Gator Troubadour, miniBar
March 30
Sirius XM’s Hip Hop Nation Presents: Key Glock, Uptown Theater
Zepperella, recordBar
March 31
KC Mystic Fair, Stoney Creek Hotel KC