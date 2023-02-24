March Events Calendar

Ongoing/Multiple

March 3 – April 16

Orchid Delirium, Powell Gardens

March 5, 17, & 19

The Shining, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

March 10-12

KC Metaphysical Fair, Harrah’s Kansas City Casino & Hotel

March 10-12

61st Annual Gem and Mineral Show, KCI Expo Center

March 3, 17, & 31

Needle in a Gay Stack: Queer Craft Meetup, Kansas City Center for Inclusion

March 13-15

Kenny G with the KC Symphony, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

March 17-19

Planet Comicon Kansas City 2023, Kansas City Convention Center

Since 1999, Planet Comicon Kansas City has served as the Midwest’s largest comic book and pop culture convention. Peruse hundreds of exhibits, including crafters, vendors of nerdy merch, and comic book creators. Attend in cosplay of your favorite character and watch adjudicated cosplay contests. Wear your favorite mythical creature-inspired outfit at the Fae Ball March 17. Partake in various tabletop games in the con’s tabletop gaming room. The convention also provides a great chance to meet some of your favorite celebrities. This year’s guests include William Shatner, Richard Dreyfuss, Giancarlo Esposito, Cassandra Peterson, and Rachael Leigh Cook, among many others. Children under 8 can attend for free, and active military, teachers, librarians, and first responders can get a 10% discount if they purchase tickets online in advance.

March 17-18

Ms. Pat, The Improv KC

EVENTS

March 3

The Taylor Party, The Truman

Brody Buster’s Blues Festival, VooDoo Lounge

Seaforth, Encore Room

Whitey Morgan, Uptown Theater

March 4

Uncorked: KC Wine Fest, Union Station

White Reaper, Madrid Theatre

Carving Canyons, Aether, OxyToxin, Replay Lounge

March 5

Superhero vs. Supervillain Pop Up, Vignettes Bar

Casablanca, Screenland Armour

The Black Violin Experience, Lied Center of Kansas

March 6

Sensory-Friendly Day, Johnson County Museum

Jxdn, Granada

March 7

Crash Test Dummies, Madrid Theatre

March 8

Elle King, Uptown Theater

Subtronics, The Midland

March 9

Rhythm of the Trivia Night, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Gaelic Storm & The High King–The Mighty Tour 2023, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Squids, Lincoln Barr, Fred Wickham, miniBar

STYLES P, recordBar

March 10

Bad Bunny Bday Bash, Madrid Theatre

Kentucky Headhunters/David Graham and the Eskimo Brothers, Knuckleheads

Emo vs. Screamo Night, Rino

Rocky Mountain High Experience: A Tribute to John Denver, Uptown Theater

Flogging Molly with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister, VooDoo Lounge

Celtic-punk legend Flogging Molly is coming to the Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s Kansas City March 10 at 8 p.m. They’re bringing UK folk-punk group Skinny Lister and political punk revolutionists Anti-Flag, fresh off the Jan. 6 release of their album, Lies They Tell Our Children. Flogging Molly has been a staple in the punk scene since releasing their debut album, Swagger, in 2000. They have appeared on numerous late-night shows, sold out a Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and have a yearly St. Patrick’s Day Festival in L.A. The band released their seventh full-length album, Anthem, Sept. 9, followed by a recent single, “‘Til The Anarchy’s Restored.” Tickets for their March 10 show range from $45-$173.

March 11

Brookside St. Patrick’s Warm-up Parade, BrooksideKC

Free Music Bingo: Top Hits 2010, KC Wine Co. at the Cidery Barn

Surfin USA—A Tribute to The Beach Boys with The Rippers, VooDoo Lounge

Queer Bar Takeover, The Loretto Event Space

Broadway Rave, The Bottleneck

March 12

Tanya Tucker with Special Guest Abbey Cone, Knuckleheads

35th Annual Shawnee Duck Race, Herman Laird Park

CATNIP with Ham Kitty, The Improv KC

Oscar Night at The Black Box, The Black Box

Who are you wearing? Feel like a nominee March 12 at Oscar Night at The Black Box. Bring your best formal wear and favorite friends to this free event and enjoy a night of specialty cocktails, movie snacks, and red-carpet commentary. The Black Box will be firing up the big screen so all attendees can watch the Oscars live and in style. There will also be an Oscar bracket buy-in for $5. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

March 13

Anime Club, Kansas City Public Library – Trails West Branch

March 14

Young Nudy, Granada

National Geographic Live, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

March 15

Midwest Mushrooms: The Good, the Bad, and the Poisonous, Kansas City Public Library – Central Library

Bongzilla, The Bottleneck

Underoath, Uptown Theater

Grab your skinny jeans. The kings of the aughts metalcore scene are returning to KC March 15 on the Blind Obedience Tour with support from Periphery and Loathe. With nine studio albums and more than two decades under their belt, Underoath is the prime example of rock band evolution. With early ties to Christianity in their infancy, the Tampa-based sextet now explores topics of addiction, depression, anxiety, skepticism, and the full spectrum of struggling with the human belief system—of course, with the same guttural sound we all know and love. Their latest album, Voyeurist, was released Jan. 14, 2022 via Fearless Records after a four-year gap following the 2018 comeback, Erase Me. Scream your bleeding little heart out to all the hits, new and old. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $36.50.

March 16

Greg Morton, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

Blushing, Seashine, Lake Love, miniBar

March 17

Emo Nite, Madrid Theatre

March 18

Night of Erotica, Equal Minded Cafe

Highrish Fest, Liberty Lot

Macabre Market at Black Rose Co., Brewer’s Alley in the Crossroads

Taylor Fest, Madrid Theatre

March 19

A Tribute to Black Composers- A Benefit for 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Unity Temple on the Plaza

Urban Fest 2023 Pop Up Market, Cable Event Center

March 20

Jeff Hadden: Live Acoustic, CocoBolos Mexican Grill and Cantina

March 21

Nonpoint, The Bottleneck

Jake Wesley Rogers: Peace, Love & Pluto Tour, Madrid Theatre

We Three, recordBar

Nclusion Plus & Bar K Present: Paws & Pride Drag Show, Bar K

Enjoy a drag show with your doggie friends at Bar K, hosted by Heidi Naomi and with a cast featuring local queens AaRojjie P. Stanwyck, Eli Adin Shawn, RiiRii, and TimTation. Full bar service will be available, and of course, there will be access to the on-site dog park. The full food menu will also be available for the evening if you’d like to enjoy dinner while you’re there. The event is free, family-friendly, and open to all ages. You must RSVP online in advance to ensure there is available seating.

March 22

Vision Video, The Bottleneck

March 23

The Magic of Kevin Spencer, Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College

Eric Bellinger, recordBar

March 24

Michigan Rattlers, recordBar

March 25

Smino & J.I.D, The Midland

Little River Band, Ameristar Casino Hotel

March 26

Free​​ Trivia: Pop culture 80s, 90s, today, KC Wine Co. at the Cidery Barn

Magnolia Park, The Bottleneck

March 27

Grayscale, recordBar

March 28

Millstone Branch Boys, The Midland

Tyrone Clark Trio, Green Lady Lounge

March 29

TOTO: Dogz of Oz Tour, Uptown Theater

Jessie Murph, The Truman

Tony & Gravel, BK Peknik, Gator Troubadour, miniBar

March 30

Sirius XM’s Hip Hop Nation Presents: Key Glock, Uptown Theater

Zepperella, recordBar

March 31

KC Mystic Fair, Stoney Creek Hotel KC