Make the yuletide gay with Cafe Cà Phê’s Holigays pop-up

On Dec. 3rd, Cafe Cà Phê hosts a season’s greetings Holigays pop-up featuring an all-queer vendors line-up.

In partnership with Umeshiso, Cafe Cà Phê rounds up LGBTQ+ businesses Lily Floral Designs and Swoon cookie crafters to fundraise Umeshiso’s growth.

“I’ve witnessed some of my best friends experience getting othered or bullied because of being queer,” says Cafe Cà Phê owner Jackie Nguyen. “I’ve seen the same with my Asian and immigrant friends. We are all part of these marginalized communities that are fighting to the bone for just a single day of feeling seen. This is why we are holding a big-gay-ass event for the holidays! Because my homies have tons of ideas, beautiful products and businesses that deserve to be amplified.”

Experience a variety of free services from hand, arm, and head massages from the massage collective; a multitude of raffle baskets with coffee gear, local goods, and Christmas gifts; to an exclusive Cafe Cà Phê latte called the Gaysian with edible glitter.

The event will be active from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at all three women-owned locations at Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs, and Just Swoon Cookies.

For more information, follow Cafe Cà Phê and their partners on Instagram.