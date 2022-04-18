Make Music Liberty invites you to an international celebration on June 21

Make Music Day is an international summer solstice celebration that encourages folks to commemorate the season change and find harmony with their community through music of all genres. The festival debuted in France in 1982 and now exists in 700 cities across the world.

Missouri is hosting its seventh annual citywide Make Music Liberty event on June 21, 2022 and is currently seeking performers, volunteers, businesses, and public spaces to take part in an immersive experience that will turn all of the Northland into a stage.

“The event is open to all ages, all genres of music, and all levels of musical ability. So, whether you’re in a band, are a solo artist, a child, a senior, a saxophonist, or a drummer—there’s a spot for you to perform,” says a Make Music Liberty press release.

Be prepared to hear an array tunes from every corner of the city as artists perform on sidewalks, residential porches, in businesses, public parks, and more.

Make Music Liberty is sponsored by the city of Liberty and receives support from the Liberty Arts Commission as well as the Liberty Arts Foundation. If you’re interested in participating in Missouri’s rendition Make Music Day, you can register here.

For additional information, you can visit their website or email them at info@makemusicliberty.org.