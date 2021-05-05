Lyric Opera partners with American Jazz Museum for outdoor concert

Sophia Misle,
Lyricww1 0725 1024x683

A previous Soundscapes in the City outside the WWI Memorial // Photo courtesy Lyric Opera of Kansas City

A unique variety of jazz, boogie, show tunes, and opera will be showcased in Soundscapes in the City by the Lyric Opera of Kansas City.

Soundscapes in the City is a free, short outdoor concert series, this time in partnership with the American Jazz Museum. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket and chairs to the Jay McShann Pavilion at 1616 E. 18th St.

Image002

Photo courtesy Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Those who did not get tickets to the sold-out run of Baseball: A Musical Love Letter will be able to hear selections from the show. Be ready for a night of family fun at 6:00 p.m. on May 12.

Categories: Music
Tags: , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More