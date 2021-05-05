Lyric Opera partners with American Jazz Museum for outdoor concert

A unique variety of jazz, boogie, show tunes, and opera will be showcased in Soundscapes in the City by the Lyric Opera of Kansas City.

Soundscapes in the City is a free, short outdoor concert series, this time in partnership with the American Jazz Museum. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket and chairs to the Jay McShann Pavilion at 1616 E. 18th St.

Those who did not get tickets to the sold-out run of Baseball: A Musical Love Letter will be able to hear selections from the show. Be ready for a night of family fun at 6:00 p.m. on May 12.