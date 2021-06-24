Lyric Opera of KC announces resident and apprentice artists for 2021-2022 season

It’s to get back into the music! Today, Lyric Opera of KC announced the selection of artists for the 2021-2022 season Resident Artist Program and the Apprentice Artist Program.

The resident artists are soprano Danielle Beckvermit, mezzo-soprano Aubrey Odle, tenor Wayd Odle, and bass-baritones Keith Klein and Peter Morgan.

During their residencies, the artists will take voice lessons, coaching and role study, perform in Soundscapes concerts in the community, participate in education performances/visits in schools and the community, perform holiday concerts, sing the roles in the company’s holiday performances of Amahl and the Night Visitors, study larger roles in the mainstage productions, participate in master classes in voice, movement, acting, etc., and audition for visiting artistic directors and managers, learn about career-related subjects; headshots & resumes, management, etc. They will also appear in mainstage performances and learn about the non-performance aspects of an opera company.

The apprentice artists for the season include soprano Brianna Perez (KU), soprano Amy Stuart-Flunker (UMKC), mezzo-soprano Katarina Galagaza, (UMKC), tenor Zachary Devin (KU), baritone Louis Tiemann( William Jewell College) and bass-baritone Turner Staton (William Jewell College).

The apprentices will appear as chorus members in mainstage productions and in Amahl and the Night Visitors, as well as take part in masterclasses and auditions, educational and community enrichment performances, and will be able to participate in the specialized administrative training offered to Resident Artists.

“Since the Resident Artist Program began in 2016, it has been an unqualified success,” Deborah Sandler, CEO and general director, says. “We have always wanted to expand the program to include a broader study of the administrative aspects of the industry and we’re thrilled to announce this addition with the 2021-2022 season. The Resident Artists will undoubtedly benefit from a deeper understanding of the myriad of ways we work to create this beautiful art form. We are thrilled to help develop the next generation of advocates wherever their career takes them. I look forward to a spectacular season of productive and engaging experiences with them, and I know our audiences will enjoy their performances.”