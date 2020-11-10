Lyric Opera of KC announces Amahl and the Night Visitors

Lyric Opera of Kansas City announced an all-new production, Amahl and the Night Visitors, as part of New Visions, Lyric Opera’s revised innovative fall programming.

Full of delight, humor, and tenderness, Amahl and the Night Visitors is a true Christmas story for the whole family. Three traveling kings, following a star to Bethlehem, stop for the night at a humble home of a boy, Amahl, and his mother. As Amahl entertains the guests, he offers his own simple gift to the Christ child and learns the meaning of true generosity.

The new production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s classic Christmas opera uses newly-created puppets, designed by Kansas City’s own Paul Mesner. A team of puppeteers and live voices brings it to life in a magical new setting. It’ll also feature a new orchestral version, made just for Lyric Opera.

“One of the rare delights in creating a newly designed season was the opportunity to create an all-new production for the entire family. This has long been a dream of mine, to bring this charming, magical, and beloved holiday opera not only to our current audiences but to welcome new families as well,” General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler stated in a press release. “Our hope is to help create new holiday traditions for the young and old alike for many years to come. We so look forward to welcoming you back.”

It’s perfect timing for the holiday season, as these family-friendly performances will be held Dec. 3 through 6 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building.

A digital performance will be available for purchase on Nov. 23 and available for viewing starting Dec. 15. Please visit Lyric Opera of Kansas City Amahl and the Night Visitors for more information.

All performances will have limited capacity and follow public health protocols. Audience members must wear a mask at all times. For the latest Lyric Opera COVID-19 health and safety plan, please visit https://kcopera.org/ performances/health-and- safety-policies/.