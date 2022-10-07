Love Boat: Ghost Ship is the spooky, splashy rager you need right now

Love Boat is a series of parties designed to create a safe, inviting space for anyone to enjoy themselves, the dance floor, and giant flamingo floaties at the deep end of The Westin pool.

The parties are organized by DJ Sheppa and partner Meagan Kilgas. The upcoming Love Boat is at The Ship Oct. 29, and it’s a wild one called Ghost Ship. Meagan and Sheppa transform The Ship; a smaller room becomes a spider’s lair decked out in cobwebs.

Love Boat came out of another event DJ Sheppa put on called Body to Body at Riot Room.

The event is a passion project for the creators and provides some artistic fulfillment. Sheppa says, “@loveboatkc along with being a dance party is a platform for Meagan and I to use all our creative interests & curate an experience that’s welcoming to all & leaves people feeling uplifted. Not to mention bringing in local and touring acts into KC since we get to book both rooms.”

Sheppa is a talented creative who worked as a graphic designer but now makes incredible video and stop-motion content for artists and brands. Meagan Kilgas is an artist and creative director; she designs the amazing sets and themes of Love Boat. DJ Sheppa handles the music; he seeks out local and out-of-town DJs to book while performing multiple sets himself.

If you need a spoopy-themed dance rager, you will not be disappointed. If you don’t care about all that aesthetic and just need the rhythm in your heart, you, too, will not be disappointed.