Local organizations partner on history book to honor Black Kansas Citians

Four local organizations have collaborated to create a booklet honoring Black Kansas Citians as a special edition of their annual Black History project.

Kansas City’s Local Investment Commission, the Kansas City Public Library, the Black Archives of Mid-America, and the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center partnered to create the booklet just in time for Missouri’s bicentennial.

The booklet features 73 biographies from Black Kansas Citians who have helped shape the community. It also includes several essays from Black community leaders such as Mayor Quinton Lucas, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick, and Black Archives Executive Director Dr. Carmaletta Williams.

This project serves as a highly deserved spotlight on how past and present Black activists, educators, and entrepreneurs have changed Kansas City for the better. It shows the undeniable value and impact of Black lives on the city.

“For the past 12 years, Kansas City Black History has celebrated the contributions of African Americans who have made an indelible imprint on our community,” says Jeremy Drouin, manager of Missouri Valley Special Collections. “As we come to terms with racial inequity and injustice as a community and country, there are many lessons to be learned from the people spotlighted within these pages.”

Download a free copy of the booklet here. Copies can also be picked up from the Kansas City Public Library.