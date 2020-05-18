Local lawfirm keeps morning meeting exciting by inviting random celebrities to stop by

Brock Wilbur,

The law firm of Brown & Crouppen, P.C., has practiced since 1979 in St. Louis, Eastern and Central Missouri, Kansas City and Southern Illinois. Their founders, Ron Brown and Terry Crouppen, along with a team of nearly 100 legal professionals, have built a strong reputation for success in personal injury, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability.

They’re lawyers. Whatever.

What sets apart this firm from the others is the star-studded attendees of their morning meetings conducted via Zoom. In order to keep things interesting, Brown & Crouppen has hired celebrities, featuring actors from Game of Thrones (we hope their employees are binging like we are right now), sending uplifting messages about staying home, staying safe, and washing your hands. These celebrities were hired through Cameo, a service that allows you to book special shoutouts from your favorite stars.

Taylor Swift, if you see this, do you want to come to our morning meetings? I’ll DM you the zoom link.

B&C Quarantine Cameos

Each week, we have a firm-wide video conference with over 200 of our attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, partners, directors, and other amazing staff members. To brighten our calls and keep our employees smiling, we include a Cameo from a different celebrity and the responses have been so fun! 🥳🙌🏻🎉Watch below for some of our favorites from the past few weeks while in quarantine.

Posted by Brown & Crouppen on Thursday, May 14, 2020

