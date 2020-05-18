Local lawfirm keeps morning meeting exciting by inviting random celebrities to stop by

The law firm of Brown & Crouppen, P.C., has practiced since 1979 in St. Louis, Eastern and Central Missouri, Kansas City and Southern Illinois. Their founders, Ron Brown and Terry Crouppen, along with a team of nearly 100 legal professionals, have built a strong reputation for success in personal injury, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability.

They’re lawyers. Whatever.

What sets apart this firm from the others is the star-studded attendees of their morning meetings conducted via Zoom. In order to keep things interesting, Brown & Crouppen has hired celebrities, featuring actors from Game of Thrones (we hope their employees are binging like we are right now), sending uplifting messages about staying home, staying safe, and washing your hands. These celebrities were hired through Cameo, a service that allows you to book special shoutouts from your favorite stars.

Taylor Swift, if you see this, do you want to come to our morning meetings? I’ll DM you the zoom link.