Exclusive: Local record label French Exit releases Black Lives Matter benefit compilation

Kansas City music fans are in for a treat today. French Exit Records is premiering its Black Lives Matter compilation with us and it features tracks from 22 acts from around the metro and the region. Contributors vary from the soon-to-be-famous Blackstarkids, experimental hip-hop juggernauts Ebony Tusks, indie rock singer-songwriter gems Chloe Jacobson and Daniel Gum, and many more. As long as you’ve got a taste for freedom—100% of sales go straight to One Struggle KC’s Liberation Fund—this compilation is for you.

<a href="http://frenchexitrecords.bandcamp.com/album/black-lives-matter-compilation">Black Lives Matter Compilation by French Exit Records</a>

French Exit launched two years ago. F.E. has held a fairly standard role as an independent label thus far, releasing albums for local acts like No Magic and Raymond, and organizing live events. Founder Brad Girard sees that changing a bit with this release.

“Creativity can be a powerful vessel for community growth, and I’ve learned over time that artists and musicians are generally quick to rally around their communities during times of need,” Girard says. “That’s how the Black Lives Matter Compilation came to be. I put out feelers to a handful of musician friends about a compilation to benefit the BLM movement, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. If people listening are moved by the music, my hope is that they will feel compelled to make a contribution to the Black community.”

The Black Lives Matter Compilation is available for a pay-what-you-want donation now on French Exit Records’ Bandcamp page.