Local filmmakers to shine in the Kansas City Underground Film Festival

The second annual Kansas City Underground Film Festival (KCUFF) is back to showcase unique films from local cinephiles. Programming will take place September 16 through 26 at the Charlotte Street Foundation with film screenings taking place for eight of the days.

A full schedule and film lineup will be announced on August 15. Admission to all screenings is free with an optional donation. However, attendees are required to reserve a seat in advance and screenings will be held indoors with appropriate COVID-19 precautions in place.

Filmmakers that choose to submit their film for judging are eligible for audience choice awards. Award winners will be determined using an average score from ballots collected post-screening.

Film submissions for the festival are still being accepted through July 31 here. Submission fees are waived for local filmmakers. All genres, budgets, and stories will be accepted because the KCUFF exists to bring unique films to the people who want to see them.

More information about the festival will be posted on the KCUFF website and via Facebook.