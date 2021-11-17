Local Cannabis Company launches ‘high quality buzz’ Plaza dispensary

A new medical marijuana dispensary has set up shop at a rather convenient location across the street from Plaza Liquor, and it only took four years for owner Lee Hoffman to make this dream a reality.

Hoffman now operates the only such facility in the immediate Plaza area. Located at 1004 W 45th St., Missouri’s first Local Cannabis Company (yes, that is it’s actual name), stems from a California-based partner group that also has locations in Massachusetts and Ohio.

After launching with a soft opening in early Nov., Hoffman and his small team of less than a dozen employees expects to get between 50-60 med-card holding customers per day once the operation gets up to full speed.

“We have high expectations,” Crystal Ortiz, Hoffman’s assistant manager says.

The first several weeks of business has mainly consisted of making sure employees are trained for their respective job descriptions, receiving and organizing product shipments, and planning the marketing and partnerships that will help get the word out.

“We’ve got live sugars, live resins, our local brands, vapes, gummies, chocolates, drinks,” Hoffman says, motioning to the shelves. They also have a robust selection of concentrates like dabs, which, theoretically, promote a high quality buzz for the user.

Most of these prepackaged products are shipped from California, but Hoffman says a new cultivation center under construction in Smithville will be ready to start growing around May 2022, just ahead of an election where recreational use will likely be on the ballot. Once they start producing their own strains, they will sell them at a cheaper rate from their own storefront.

In the time it takes roughly 60 percent of all college students to start and finish their undergrad degree, Hoffman is very nearly ready to be past all of the federal and local regulations and procedures.

“There was a lot of red tape, but the state does work with you. It’s just new for everyone, and they’re still learning too,” Hoffman says. “In some ways, though, Missouri did it the right way—they didn’t get too specific with what ailments you need to get a medical card.”

We will update this post when the Local Cannabis Company announces its official grand opening date sometime this month.