Liberty-based B&B Theatres revives former Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet; fall reopening planned

Liberty-based movie chain B&B Theatres is taking the space of Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Kansas City.

After eight years in Kansas City, Austin-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet closed after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to pandemic hardship. However, B&B Theatres says despite an unprecedented 2020, they predict exceptional growth and expansion. B&B is the 8th largest theater chain in the country, and is Missouri family-owned since 1924.

The company already operates 10 theaters in the Kansas City area and taking over Alamo Drafthouse puts them in the heart of the metro. In a statement, B&B Theaters says it is planning a fall reopening.

The Alamo Drafthouse was the subject of a Pitch investigation in fall of 2020, that showed among a plethora of management issues, the building itself was in dire need of massive renovations. While we’re excited to see that the historic location will not be abandoned for long, questions certainly linger about how much money and time will be required to make the venue suitable for guests and employees—and whether B&B is prepared to make those commitments ahead of a reopening only a few months out.

“Originally a facility for stage productions, the theater has been remodeled and reimaged many times over, and B&B has plans to introduce a few new amenities but remain true to the building’s celebrated tradition,” B&B says in their statement.

We have reached out for comment, including questions around how they plan to remodel/renovate the location to fix the many issues our investigation uncovered in 2020.