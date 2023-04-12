Les Misérables set to bring revolutionary spirit to Kansas City Music Hall

World-renowned musical Les Misérables is back on the road with the U.S. national touring cast for a week-long engagement at Kansas City’s Music Hall May 2-7.

Cameron Mackintosh’s groundbreaking production of the classic story has delighted audiences since its restaging in 2009—an unforgettable act alongside the soaring score by Alain Boubil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. The engulfing orchestration features iconic songs such as “On My Own,” “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Bring Him Home,” and “One Day More,” among other staples.

The narrative follows the weathered Jean Valjean (Nick Cartell), starting anew after 19 years imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread. On his plight to reestablish himself in a harrowing backdrop of 19th-century Revolutionary France, Valjean encounters a diverse cast of characters that show the brittle facets of humanity and the traits that expose and unite others amidst times of struggle—an offering of light in periods of darkness.

The production writes, “Les Misérables is a story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption—a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.”

The iconic roles include Fantine (Haley Dortch), a poor mother who unrelentingly provides for her daughter; the ballad of young lovers, Cosette (Addie Morales) and Marius (Gregory Lee Rodriguez); Eponine (Christine Heesun Hwang), a lovesick, yet determined heroine overcoming a dismal life at the barricade; gruesome inn-keepers, the Thénardiers (Christina Rose Hall and Matt Crowle); Revolutionary-fighter, Enjolras (Devin Archer); and the overbearing police officer, Javert (Preston Truman Boyd).

Eponine, one of musical theatres’ cherished heroines, is a testament to what the show stands for—a passionate portrayal of the human spirit in times of love and loss.

Hwang says that her version of Eponine extends beyond unrequited love, shaping her into a portrait of unrelenting grace for others.

“I used to say it’s [the show] about love, which, of course, it still is. But it’s also about having compassion and patience for everyone. We don’t know what lives people lead or why they make the choices they make. Hopefully after seeing a show like Les Mis, [the audience] will understand that it won’t cost us much to afford a little more compassion and extend patience and grace to others,” says Hwang.

Mackintosh’s production is a truly immersive experience, bringing audiences to the forefront of the barricade with a three-story set. The nationwide tour also travels with 1200 costumes and 88 wigs to support this large-ensemble cast.

“I have so much respect for our crew that makes it happen every week. It is insane the amount of work, effort, and care they put into this world that we get to play in every day. It feels so awesome to see the barricade and the streets of Paris the way our wonderful designers and crew have made it. It enhances and makes the experience all the more special,” says Hwang.

Les Misérables is the sixth-longest-running Broadway production of all time, adored by audiences worldwide. Now, it’s Kansas City’s turn to experience the passion and revolutionary spirit brought on at the barricade.

The show will run May 2-7 at Kansas City Music Hall. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the American Theatre Guild’s website.