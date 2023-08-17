Lemonade Social returns with refreshing lineup of local music

Lemonade Social is back for its fourth local music fest Sept. 8 and 9 at Lemonade Park.

Started in 2020 to provide a safe way to uplift the KC music scene during the pandemic, local record label The Record Machine is keeping the mission going. The fest will begin with doors opening at 7 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a stacked line-up of Kansas City-based and underground artists.

Friday will feature pop-rock trio LYXE, tropical pop band Surf Wax, as well as duo Static Phantoms and Dress Warm. Tickets for Friday are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show.

Saturday will have eight acts in all, with Kansas City-based psychedelic soul group Black Light Animals, local rapper Steddy P, and Mr. Golden Sun as a part of the lineup. Local rapper-producer Paris Williams, Lawrence-grown singer-songwriter Paul Jesse, Flora, Ben Gipson, and Miki P & the Swallowtails are also set to take the stage Saturday.

Saturday’s tickets are $15 in advance or $20 if you wait until the day of. Purchase tickets here.

The park will also have food and drinks for purchase powered by nearby neighbor Voltaire. For more information, click here or head to Lemonade Park’s site.