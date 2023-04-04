Lemonad(e) Park announces 2023 summer lineup including The Sunwrecks, El Dusty, Starhaven Rounders, and more

The outdoor performance venue Lemonad(e) Park is coming back for its fourth season, and the lineup is packed. The summer series starts May 6 with a hometown performance by the Sunwrecks and ends August 26 with the Crossroads Music Fest.

The park has a whopping 33 shows scheduled, saying there are more to come. So far, a show is set for every weekend between May and August.

After the Sunwrecks, audiences will welcome El Dusty, Starhaven Rounders, Arquesta Del Solsoul, Various Blonde, Brent Windler, Nathan Corsi, and My Atomic Daydream. Every second Saturday of the month they will also host Sabados, a mini-market that brings vendors, art, and music.

Lemonade Park is the brainchild of two KC staples: recordBar and Voltaire. It opened in July 2020 as a COVID-19 safe venue and outdoor restaurant behind Voltaire in the West Bottoms. They wheeled in the flatbed stage that is still being used, and brought live music back to a crowd begging for any source of normalcy. The feedback the park received was overwhelmingly positive, and audiences continued to come even after large venues started opening again.

All of the events are 21+, unless otherwise stated on the show website. Sabados is an 18+ event, but minors are allowed in with a guardian.

Tickets for the shows range from $9-$43. For another $25 you can also buy access to the lawn which gives you premium seating. General seating is available across the rest of the venue. You can bring in a chair for $15, but the space is first come first serve.

Tickets for the first 15 shows are available for purchase on the Lemonade Park website. They will continue to add shows and tickets to the website as show dates get closer, and the weather keeps getting nicer.