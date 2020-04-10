LEC, The BLOC launch a virtual space for educators of color

The Latinx Education Collaborative, alongside a collection of other racially diverse educational organizations, are trying to make sure teachers have access to conversations and resources of value during this period.

They launched a LEC LIVE Youtube channel, with content dedicator to thought-provoking conversations from an educator’s lens, relevant to coping with COVID-19 across the nation.

Every Monday, they’ll be releasing “The Coalition: A Virtual Space for Educators of Color” co-hosted by the LEC, The BLOC, & Elements of Education. Tuesdays, they talk to Latinx Leaders, and to-date have connected with inspiring educators and administrators across all time zones. Wednesdays, they have a little fun hosting weekly happy hours for educators of color. Thursdays are an “Ask an Educator” series… a lineup of Latinx educators, sharing their experiences in the industry for all our future teachers speculating this career path. Fridays are yet to be determined.

“Being alone, together, has inspired us to host and connect with Latinx Educators across the country during this challenging yet unifying experience,” says Edgar J. Palacios from LEC. “Also, to date, we have gifted 50 plus Virtual Care Packages to educators in 5 different states and counting.”

Here are their COVID-19 educational resources.