Lead to Read KC improves literacy across elementary students, celebrates 1000th volunteer

Children’s literacy nonprofit Lead to Read KC recently hit a significant milestone as they celebrate their 1000th volunteer. The organization works with students in high-need elementary schools in Kansas City to provide foundations in social, emotional, and reading skills. The team of Reading Mentors has been working to combat dropping literacy rates among students due to educational hardships faced during the pandemic.

“The last few years have left our city’s children in crisis, but the average person can make a difference by giving just one hour of their week to read with and mentor a young student,” says Pauly Hart, Executive Director. “We’re excited to reach this milestone because it means we can help more children build a future through the gift of literacy.”

Lead to Read KC celebrated its recent accomplishment with the second-graders at Center Elementary School by gifting three books to each student. The elementary school is a recent partner of the Reading and Mentoring Program, with a list of classrooms awaiting volunteers.

The organization is always recruiting volunteers to assist with the high demand for student support. In addition to one-on-one classroom support for students, they also organize tutoring programs, community book distribution, and author visits. Those interested in volunteering can apply online.