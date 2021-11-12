Lazia reopens in the Crossroads with new chef, updated menu

Lazia, a dinner-only Italian restaurant in the Crossroads Hotel, reopens to the public for full-service today. The beloved Crossroads restaurant closed its doors in March 2020 and began partial reopening in June 2020.

The restaurant is named for Johnny Lazia, a 1920s mafia don in Kansas City connected to the city’s infamous political boss, Tom Pendergast. It is purportedly situated in the same spot as Pendergast’s offices.

With modern baroque design, Lazia’s pressed-tin tiles, handmade wooden tables, and wax candles fill the space.

Chef Justin Kent now helms the restaurant with Chef de Cuisine Jordan Hayes. Kent previously worked at The Classic Cup and American Restaurant. He joined Lazia in 2018 when it opened and now serves as executive chef for Lazia, XR Cafe, and Percheron—the hotel’s three restaurants.

The restaurant combines modern and traditional Italian fare and uses ingredients sourced from the Midwest when possible.

Diners can expect Neapolitan pizzas, house-made seasonal pasta and risotto, antipasti, and Cicchetti—small snacks or side dishes.

Highlights of the menu include hand-pulled mozzarella served with local farm beets, blood orange, arugula, and pistachio; Crudo with ahi tuna, persimmon, lemon garum, and chestnut; forest mushroom pizza with broccolini, gorgonzola, and black garlic; lobster mafaldine with day boat Maine lobster, tomato, and chili; a whole branzino with tomato conserva and fregola sarda; and pollo arrositio, local farm chicken with salsa verde and blistered peppers.

For dessert, check out their panna cotta, torta caprese, lemon polenta cake, and assortment of sorbets and ice creams.

The bar continues the trend of updating Italian classics with negronis and a wide selection of amaros and Italian wines. The wait staff is knowledgeable and ready to assist in your quest to pick a drink that is perfectly suited to your dining.

All photos in gallery by Alyssa Broadus:

Lazia is currently open seven days a week, from 5-10 p.m.