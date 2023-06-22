Lawrence’s Liberty Hall Video announces closure of its storefront

After 37 years, Liberty Hall Video in Lawrence is closing its storefront.

Liberty Hall opened in 1986 and since then it has been a staple on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence as a place to peruse the shelves and pick out the perfect flick for your movie night. While Liberty Hall has survived longer than a lot of the video rental stores that came out of the same era, they announced today that they will be closing their storefront and leaving the movie rentals to their box office window.

At sundown on June 25, the storefront at Liberty Hall Video will close for good. This feels like a huge hit for nostalgic film lovers, but the box office window will open back up on the morning of June 26 with a friendly film lover waiting to recommend things, help you come up with a watchlist, or simply let you look over their inventory at your leisure.

It’s no secret that the video rental store industry has fallen off of the map with the modern convenience of streaming, but there will be nothing quite like wandering the aisles of your local rental store looking for that movie that will make your night perfect.

Those at Liberty Hall Video will miss seeing their customer’s face’s light up when they find that one specific title they were looking for amongst the shelves of films, but there will still be the box office window where you can rent videos and have that nostalgic feeling without walking the aisles of the store.

Soon, they’ll be offering their inventory online so you can peruse it from the comfort of your own home, reserve it, and pick it up at the box office. This is the end of an era, but it is certainly not the end of Liberty Hall Video. You can keep up with their journey on their Facebook, Instagram, and their website.