Lawrence PRIDE announces annual parade and street party for June 3

Lawrence PRIDE has announced its annual LGBTQ+ pride celebration is set to take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

This year’s event includes a street party and parade that will showcase the diversity and inclusivity of the Lawrence community.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m., and the route will wind through the heart of downtown Lawrence. Following the parade, the street party will kick off at 6 p.m. on 8th street between New Hampshire and Massachusetts Streets. The street party will feature drag performances, local vendors, a DJ, a dance party, and more.

Lawrence PRIDE welcomes volunteers and vendors interested in participating in the event. Anyone wanting to volunteer or become a sponsor can sign up on the organization’s website.

“This event is a big one not just for our organization, but the community as well,” says Lawrence PRIDE Director Cody Murray. “We’re proud to host an event that brings people from all walks of life together to celebrate the diversity that makes Lawrence so special. We can’t wait to see everyone June 3.”

This family-friendly event is free and open to everyone. Lawrence PRIDE encourages folks to come out and show their support for the LGBTQ+ community in LFK and beyond.

Currently, Lawrence PRIDE depends on support from the community in order to take place. You can make a tax-free donation through the United Way’s PRIDE fund.