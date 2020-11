The CW’s Supernatural has wrapped on its 15-year run, but Lawrence Mayor Jennifer Ananda didn’t let the event pass without notice. At last night’s City Commission (Ananda’s last full meeting as mayor), she announced Lawrence as the official hometown of demonic avengers, Sam and Dean Winchester.

Enjoy a video of the proclamation below.

"While never perfect, Sam & Dean Winchester fought for what was right & good ― family, friends, fairness and helping others. They represent true Kansans, & especially Lawrencians, rising literally from the flames of death more than once, & persevering through difficulties." (2/2) pic.twitter.com/oY0MzdpqQv — City of Lawrence KS (@lawrenceks) November 18, 2020

This is incredible @lawrenceks. We couldn’t be more proud to make it official!! Now, can we do anything about those speeding tickets?… asking for a friend (she’s a real Baby…) https://t.co/gjmAfoBbPh — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 18, 2020