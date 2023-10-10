Latino performance troupe La Pocha Nostra to present special performance during Cultura Fest

This weekend, Cultura Fest will host the Latino performance troupe La Pocha Nostra as they perform their newest show entitled The Mex Files: A Divination Ritual. The troupe is made up of two members, Guillermo Gómez-Peña and Balitrónica who together, fuze chicano cyber-punk with traditional latin culture. La Pocha Nostra formed in L.A in 1993. Since then, they have focused their work on “erasing the borders between art and politics, art practice and theory, artist and spectator.”

The Mex Files: A Divination is a spoken-word duet between the pair, utilizing elements such as tarot cards, oracular magic, and other practices to directly connect with spirits. Typically infusing his personal life within the troupe’s performances, Gómez-Peña pulled no stops for their newest show.

“My new performance represents the fruit of my life’s work in all its iterations: live performance, lecturing, archiving, literary work, mentoring, community activism, all coming together to address the dangers of the times we live in with its disregard for human life and insidious undermining of democracy[…] I am particularly interested in connecting with a new generation of audience members who may not have been exposed to the history of my generation, performance art, and the Chicano movement,” says Gómez-Peña.

The show takes place on Friday, Oct. 13 at Charlotte Street Stern Theatre. For more information about Cultura Fest, click here.