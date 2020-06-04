‘Last Week Tonight’ dunked on Gov. Parson for telling Missourians not to vote, when he wasn’t even elected
This week on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight”, Jon Oliver took on the national issues surrounding the Republican pushback to mail-in voting. Circa the 4-minute mark, you can see Governor Mike Parson get obliterated. Enjoy and share with your friends.
A man who was not elected dissuades or state from voting. What an absolute pair of clown shoes that embarrasses us across the world.
So much for amendments protecting our God-given rights.