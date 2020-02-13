Last-minute V-Day plans for friends, couples, singles, and more

Feb.13 – 14:

Love Celebration at Coco Bolos: Coco Bolos is having a two night special on February 13th and 14th to celebrate both romantic love and unbreakable friendships. You and your friends can celebrate Galentine’s Day on the 13th with $13 sangria pitchers. On the 14th all couples will receive a complimentary dessert with their dinner. Learn More Here

Feb.13 – 16: Tunnel of Love Weekend: Feel the rush of love and extreme winds this Valentine’s Weekend at iFLY. They are turning their indoor skydiving area into the “Tunnel of Love” and couples can fly together. Whether you’re a pro or a first time flyer, iFLY has some surprises and sweet treats prepared for all this weekend. Learn More Here

Feb.14:

Be My Player 2 Valentine’s Day Party!: Broadway Arcade is hosting a special Valentine’s Day party starting at 6:00 PM. Before or after a nice dinner date, stop by the arcade for special drink offers, karaoke, and prizes. Learn More Here

Casablanca: This V-Day you have the opportunity for the ultimate movie date night by watching Hollywood’s greatest romance Casablanca in theaters. Film Society KC will be hosting the romantic screening at the Screenland Armour at 7:00 PM. 10 Tickets are available to be claimed for FREE. Learn More Here

Crazy Rich Asians Black Tie Valentine’s Feast Screening: The Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a one of a kind dinner and movie date night. Tickets to the event include a fancy Chinese feast and a screening of Crazy Rich Asians. Dress in your fanciest garments so you can feel crazy rich too. Learn More Here

Cupid’s Corner Featuring Erin Jones And The Earth’s Remedy: Elevate Bar & Grill is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner full of great food and great music. Couples three course meals are available while Erin Jones and the Earth’s Remedy Band will be performing. If you stick around to 9:00 PM you can catch the Raw & Random Comedy show. Learn More Here

Love Bites: The Razzle Bee Boutique knows that the 14th isn’t all about couples and they want to celebrate with some singles. From 6:00 – 9:00 the Boutique will feature some new and unique items that you won’t want to miss. Learn More Here

Puppy Grams: Sure anyone can treat a loved one with flowers or candy this V-Day, but if you really want to show your love, surprise them with puppies! Lucky 13 Rescue are selling Puppy Grams for this Valentine’s Day. Each Puppy Gram will consist of someone getting to spend twenty minutes with 2 ADOPTABLE puppies, a box of chocolates from Laura Little’s, and a personalized Valentine. Learn More Here

Rec Deck ValloWeen Party with The M80s!: The Halloween Valentine’s Day hybrid ValloWeen is coming to KC and the Rec Deck is hosting a party to celebrate it in the most rockin way. The party will be 80’s themed with drinks, dancing, costume contests, and live music from The M80’s starting at 7:00 PM. Learn More Here

Rumba Nights Valentine’s StopLight Party: From 10:00 PM – 2:30 AM Rumba Nights will be hosting a Stop Light Party at the VooDoo Lounge. Guests wear the colors of a traffic light to display their relationship status. Green means single, Red means taken, and yellow means maybe. DJ Rez will be making sure the party stays poppin. Learn More Here

Six-Course Valentine’s Dinner at Brass Onion: If you’re wanting a romantic Valentine’s Dinner with more food than you’ll know what to do with, then The Brass Onion will meet all of your needs. For $195 you will be treated to a six-course dinner for two paired with a bottle of wine. Learn More Here

Sweetheart Pickleball Tournament: Grab your sweetheart and get ready to pickle some balls. This Valentine’s Day Chicken N Pickle will be hosting a partners pickleball tournament. Teams must pay $40 to enter the competition that includes a choice of beer or wine for each team member. First prize wins a special date night for two! Learn More Here

Taqueria Vegana Valentine’s Day Dinner: From 6 – 10 PM on Valentine’s Day, Taqueria Vegana is hosting a romantic plant-based dinner. Seating is limited, so make sure to schedule your reservations now. Learn More Here

Uncuffing Season Party: MO Brew is hosting a Valentine’s Day event that will be a fun test to your relationship or maybe the start of something new. Starting at 5:00 PM all pairs will be given handcuffs to wear together to get 14% off all food and drinks. The special lasts until 10:00 PM or until your cuffs are removed. Learn More Here

Valentine’s Day Floral Pop-Up: Lo & Behold will be popping up this Valentine’s Day with bouquets to-go at Monarch Coffee from 1:00 – 5:00 PM. Pre orders are avaible now by messaging Lo & Behold on Instagram. Learn More Here

Valentine’s Day at Pinstripes: This Valentine’s Day Pinstripes will be serving heart shaped pizzas straight from their wood burning oven. Along with your pizza you will receive a complimentary glass of champagne and a slice of Frangelico Chocolate Cake. Now that’s what we call a strike! Learn More Here

Valentine’s Day with The KC Improv Company: The KC Improv Company will be hosting a late night Valentine’s themed show starting at 9:30 PM. Spend your Valentine’s Night laughing, as general admission is only $10. Learn More Here

Wine + Chocolate Valentine Wine Flight: Chocolate and wine can make your Valentine’s Day much more delicious. Weston Wine Company knows this and that’s while they are hosting a wine and chocolate event on Valentine’s Day from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. The event will serve three wines paired with three different chocolate desserts. Learn More Here

Feb.15:

Ballroom Valentine’s Dance & Waltz Classes: Walters Dance Center is having Valentine dance this Saturday to celebrate love and companionship. If you don’t know how to dance, don’t worry. Before the dance begins, you can take a class to learn how to Waltz like a pro. Beginners classes start at 6:30 PM and intermediate classes are at 7:10. The dance will proceed at 8:00 PM. Learn More Here

Love Is In he Air: Jackson County Parks and Rec is inviting you to step back into the mid-19th Century to celebrate your love. Missouri Town 1855 will be holding a special day event where you can learn about the origins of many Valentine’s Day traditions. Look More Here

Valentine’s Day Berry Pop Tarts Class(Ages 2 – 8): Nothing says love like a good poptart and now you can show your kids how much you love them by letting them make their own. From 9:00 – 10:00 Taste Buds Kitchen will be hosting a class for children from ages 2 – 8 to make and design their own Valentines Berry Pop Tarts. Learn More Here

Feb.15 – 16:

Paw-lentine’s Weekend: Dogs deserve love too this Valentine’s Day. All Valentine’s Weekend Fence Stile is providing a complimentary dog biscuit with the purchase of a chocolate truffle and a glass of wine. Learn More Here

Valentine’s Weekend with Leslie Odom, Jr.: Hamilton star and celebrated artist Leslie Odom Jr. will be serenading Kansas City this Valentine’s Week at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Is there anything more romantic than taking your special someone to listen to one of the most pleasant voices on Earth? Learn More Here

Feb.16:

Couple’s Valentine Brunch: Mallinson Vineyard and Winery is hosting a special couples brunch this Sunday from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. For only $10 you can show off your love at the winery and get a tasty brunch experience. Payment will be collected at the door but registration is open now to guarantee your spot. Learn More Here

Will You Brie Mine?: The Big Rip Brewing Company wants you to be their valentine this Sunday from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. They will be hosting a Valentine’s brunch and a release of their brand new line of cheesecake beers. Learn More Here