Spooky season isn’t over just yet. For those still desperately hanging on, Misc. will be offering their Trick or Treat menu from Nov. 2-3 with $10 off cocktail flights and 50% off Halloween cocktails while supplies last.

Get one last sip before winter hits.

Misc. is located at 1447 Gentry St., North Kansas City, MO 64116. Final Trick or Treat menu hours are from 4-9 p.m. Follow on Instagram for updates on pop-up themes and events.