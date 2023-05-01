Lana Luxx lets us into her opulent world in The Pitch Questionnaire

Lana Luxx is a drag performer regularly featured at venues around Kansas City such as Missie B’s, Fountain Haus, and Hamburger Mary’s. Luxx is known for her mesmerizing dance ability, her exceptional beauty, her fashion sense that mixes edgy and kawaii, and her affinity for Taylor Swift. Her presence on TikTok has made her a viral sensation (no surprise), and her social media slaps in general. Luxx is a proud trans woman and wears her pride on her sleeve (and her beat-for-the-gods mug).

Luxx answered a few questions about her glitzy life and glamorous goals.

Social handles:

Instagram: @landonpatterson

TikTok: @thelandonpatterson

Twitter: @thelanaluxx

Hometown: I was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. I moved around a bit locally but grew up in the Northland where I graduated from Oak Park High School.

Current neighborhood: Currently, I am living downtown in River Market.

Favorite social media platform and why?

My favorite social media platforms would have to be TikTok and Instagram. I love the video aspect of TikTok and how their algorithm gives you way more reach. I love Instagram because it’s my day one, and I love the loyal following and community I have there.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

My guilty pleasure is definitely retail therapy. Shopping is truly something that can instantly uplift my mood, especially if it’s cosmetics or stuff for drag. If not that, then it’s spicy snacks or sour candy!

What does Kansas City need more of?

I think Kansas City needs more LGBTQ+ spaces or safe spaces. It would be awesome if we had a “gayborhood” or a strip of LGBTQ+ bars. One central area with bars and queer-owned businesses sounds like a dream!

Where does your nickname “Japanese Barbie of KC” come from?

My nickname, “Japanese Barbie of KC,” comes from my cultural background. With my drag persona, I always strive for that life-size Barbie/doll look. A very unreal/perfect look, but because of my Japanese heritage, that then makes me a Japanese Barbie. My grandma is from Kamakura, Japan. So, I also love to bring a lot of Japanese and Asian influences into my drag. It’s kind of like my love letter to my grandma and my mom.

How did you first get into drag, and how has your drag evolved over time?

I first got into drag because I started as a waitress, at 18, at Hamburger Mary’s. I never thought I was going to be a performer at Hamburger Mary’s, especially because, as a trans woman, I didn’t think I could perform. I wasn’t educated and had only really heard of cis men that did drag. Then working there, I saw other trans women who were performing and realized how influential trans women were in the drag world. So, I eventually asked if I could do a show, and the rest is history.

Once I started, I couldn’t stop, and everything clicked for me. Drag has been the one place where I’m truly celebrated and accepted for who I am—100%.

How has social media helped you spread the reach of your drag and develop your drag persona?

Honestly, social media for me has always been about sharing my transition. When I got into drag it became just one more element to share online. I knew that social media had led to so many great opportunities for me, so it’s been exciting to use it to share my art and have it help me with drag opportunities.

You’re a prolific performer at venues around KC, such as Hamburger Mary’s, Missie B’s, Fountain Haus, Woody’s, and even headlining your own shows at Bricks Pub and Grub. Which of your live performances is the most memorable to you and why?

My most memorable performance in Kansas City would have to be my Japanese-inspired “Ultraluminary” number from Rule the Stage season 1 at Hamburger Mary’s. This number has such iconic costumes with tons of reveals, and it just makes me so happy every time I perform it. Another memorable one was when I performed at Uptown Theater for “TaylorFest,” impersonating Taylor doing “..Ready for it?”

It was so amazing performing for so many Swifties.

What was the most challenging and the most rewarding part of collaborating with Cynthia Doll for the “Drop Dead Expensive” song and music video?

The most challenging part of collaborating with Cynthia Doll was just the fact that I’d never recorded a song. I’ve sung before in choir growing up, and I love music, so coming up with the lyrics and performing wasn’t too hard. It was honestly just so much fun to do it and bond with my drag sister like that! It was really cool to feel that pop star fantasy!

Your drag seems to be highly influenced by the goddess herself—Taylor Swift—and you’re known to perform to her songs or create looks inspired by her. What about Taylor speaks to you?

When I was in fourth grade, I performed “Our Song” for the talent show. As a queen, I feel like it’s always good to have an “illusion” under your belt, so I did my first Taylor impersonation for a show in 2019 for a competition. Taylor speaks to me so much because I feel like I’ve grown up with her, but also because she is such a great businesswoman and a humble person. She literally is one of the biggest artists in the world and has never come across as arrogant. How humble she is and how much she loves her fans is something I want to be like in my drag and no matter how known I am or become.

When and where can we next catch you performing live?

You can catch me at Fountain Haus KC live every Thursday for “Soaked,” Hamburger Mary’s on first and third Fridays, fourth Saturdays for “What’s the T?” and usually a Sunday drag brunch! I also typically have a Sunday drag brunch once a month at Bricks in Lee’s Summit. Lastly, some Fridays and Saturdays at Missie B’s! I’m so grateful and always excited to see familiar faces at shows.

What would be your best advice for young performers just starting out in drag?

If you’re a young queen wanting to start drag, my advice is to do your homework and be fearless! You’re going to make mistakes and even be scared. The thing is, though, we all start somewhere, and it’s so worth it. Don’t be perfect, be fierce!

Anything else you want to discuss?

Drag is to bring joy, love, and laughter! If you love drag, please make sure you stand up for us drag artists and trans individuals, especially if you’re an ally. We are under attack and need the love and support more than ever! Vote!