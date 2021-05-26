King G bar and deli opening in East Crossroads this July

King G—a nod to King Gambrinus, a folklore icon of beer, brewing, and joy—is a modern take on the classic bar and delicatessen. Under the direction of owner Eric Flanagan (OFFKEY, Bridger’s Bottle Shop) and Chef Howard Hanna (The Reiger, Ça Va), King G will offer craft beer, natural wines, and cocktails as well as bar bites, sandwiches, and salads on the corner of 18th and Locust St.

“We’re excited to open this summer after, hopefully, a significant portion of our city has been vaccinated,” Flanagan says. “There’s only so much socialization that can occur behind a screen and we think people are yearning to feel a sense of community again.”

If you want to grab a cocktail and enjoy the buzzy atmosphere, the space will offer a large horseshoe-style bar with two glass garage doors and floor-to-ceiling glass, allowing for views of the Kansas City skyline. As well as a downstairs ‘pit bar’ with a balcony overlooking the interior.

Or if you’re in need of a quick snack or sandwich to take with you on your thrifting journey through the Crossroads the deli offers classics and modern takes on deli staples. A few highlights on the menu include a Muffuleta sandwich, a classic Pastrami on rye, a Japanese-style egg salad sandwich, and a selection of deli-style salads and sides.

…Yes, please.

King G Deli will be open for lunch and dinner on Wednesdays through Sundays (hours TBD). The bar will be open on Wednesdays through Sundays in the evenings (hours TBD).