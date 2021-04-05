Kids, now is the time to pull out your thinking caps!

Calling all young entrepreneurs (age 13 and under)! For its third annual competition, the 2021 Kids Idea Tank is seeking submissions.

Created by author Lowey Bundy Sichol and sponsored by PLS, The Kids Idea Tank is designed to inspire and support future entrepreneurs at any level.

To apply, kids need to film a three-minute video of themselves explaining their idea. The idea pitched must be entirely created by the child applying, but parents can help apply by filling out the entry form. The deadline to apply is June 1st, 11:59 p.m. CST. Up to 15 finalists will be selected and they will be notified by June 16.

Regardless of how far along the applicants’ business or product is, Kids Idea Tank wants to hear about it.

Finalists will have five minutes to pitch their idea to judges in an online Shark Tank-style event on June 23 at 5 p.m.. The winner of the grand prize (selected by judges) will be awarded $1,000, and the Audience favorite, selected via an audience poll on Zoom will win $500.

So, put on your thinking caps young KC entrepreneurs. And good luck!