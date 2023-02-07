Why has KCTV5’s Erin Little been off-air since Nov. 20?

Erin Little, Chief Meteorologist for KCTV5 has been off-air since Nov. 2022, and viewers have noticed.

Little is still leading the Storm Track 5 Weather Team, according to the KCTV5 website. The station reported that she was on medical leave, but fans on social media have been anxious for some news about when the newscaster might return.

The Pitch reached out to KCTV5 for comment, to which they confirmed that Little is still employed by the network, but would not comment further.

Little was also absent from social media until Jan. 2 of this year, posting about a severe thunderstorm warning. Comments rushed in from faithful KCTV5 viewers and fans of Little’s that wanted to know where she was and if she was okay.

“I don’t understand why KCTV5 News Kansas City does not provide their viewers with information as to what is going on with Erin,” one of the 163 commenters says. “Other channels do! I miss her and just pray she is OK.”

“Is she back?” Another commenter says. “Anyone seen her? Was this a post to appease us? We want to know she will be back. If she is gone, I need to find a new channel.”

Since Jan. 31, Little has been posting on Instagram and Facebook regularly but has not answered any questions about her absence. Her Jan. 31 Facebook post garnered 2,600 reactions and 506 comments. Little replied to the many questions by thanking everyone for their kind words.

“I was reading all your comments this afternoon and my oldest daughter Ashlyn sat down next to me–she started reading all your kind words–and then she said ‘Mom there are hundreds and hundreds of these’. I said yes my love–this is our city–mine AND yours–this is what we do–we take care of each other–love each other–and continually support our community. This is Kansas City. From both of us–much love always my friends,” Little says.

In response, many questioned whether her comment was created by a bot, but Little responded with a photo of her walking on a treadmill, saying, “This is Erin walking on the treadmill right now at home reading all your kindness.”

News This Morning anchor Gina Bullard also disappeared from KCTV5, in Dec. 2022, without explanation. Her disappearance did not include the social media silence; however, she has refused to answer as to why she hasn’t appeared on KCTV5 in several months.

The Pitch reached out to Little and Bullard. We have not heard anything from Little, and Bullard responded with an automated response on Facebook saying “Hi! Thanks for contacting me. I received your message and appreciate you reaching out.” This story will be updated with comment from them or the station if they reach out.

In the past, on-screen personalities are granted a goodbye to viewers when they retire or leave on their own accord. When a contract isn’t renewed or someone is asked to leave the station, they will simply disappear from the channel.

The turnover rate at KCTV5 has been high for the past few years, and this can cause burnout for senior journalists that are having to pick up the slack. When new leadership is hired, which has also been a common occurrence for the past several years, the change in style and expectation can be very stressful for employees.

Rumors of a management shake-up have spread through the news community this week, and while those reports are not yet confirmed, it does mean that we could see new information regarding the reporters.

It is still up in the air when Little and Bullard will return to the channel, if at all, but when a station has a faithful following, like KCTV5, these absences don’t go unnoticed.