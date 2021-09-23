KCRep’s “Ghost Light” series returns for second year

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre has announced the return of their hybrid concert and ghost storytelling event, “Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC’s Cultural Crossroads.” The second-year series, which sold out in its inaugural run in 2020, will include a total of 10 showings between Sept. 30 and Oct. 17 under the stars at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art’s South Lawn.

“One of my favorite childhood memories is my family’s annual trip to a ghost storytelling festival. All of us at KCRep are excited to share a twist on that storytelling tradition with Ghost Light. Come ready to have your imagination transported by original songs and new versions of traditional ghost stories created just for this evening by some of KC’s most compelling writers and storytellers,” director Stuart Carden says.

Featured authors include Tessa Gratton, Huascar Medina, Natalie Parker, and Vi Tran. Featured storytellers include Alfredo Acevedo, Hieu Bui, Yetunde Felix-Ukwu, Medina, and Tran. New to this years’ event are featured musicians Juan-Carlos Chaurand and Enrique Chi.

Seating for the all-ages event will begin at 6 p.m. for each showing, with guests invited to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating. Performances start at 7 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased here for $30.