KCRep for All initiative breaks down barriers to theatre within the community

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre recently announced its KCRep for All program, a community tour set to bring the art of theatre to community centers, public libraries, and senior centers throughout the area.

Modeled after the Globe for All program brought to us by The Old Globe in San Diego, KCRep for All pushes to make theatre more accessible for the people of Kansas City by breaking down economic and geographic barriers. The initiative is made possible by an award from the National Endowment of the Arts.

“NEA funding more recently is being asked to focus on key issues in terms of its impact on reaching either underserved communities or to preserve art forms that could potentially get lost, and this falls into the former category,” says Nelson Eusebio, the associate artistic director at KCRep.

The Royale is set to be performed for the inaugural KCRep for All tour—the same currently seen on KCRep’s main stage. Traveling performance dates are March 31 through April 10. All patrons will be able to attend the show free of charge.

KCRep for All’s, The Royale, brings to stage the inspiring story of Black boxer, Jack Johnson. This reconstruction-era tale delivers the inspirational account of Johnson overcoming the odds, racism, and historical setbacks on his way to being the first Black heavyweight champion in the world.

As the largest in the region, Kansas City Repertory Theatre works alongside other local theatres to drive change and deliver access to the arts throughout the community.

Subsequent plans for the KCRep for All project are guided in principle by terminating barriers to the arts. KCRep hopes to bring theatre to and beyond community centers, public libraries, and senior centers in following years—aiming next for houseless shelters and incarcerated populations.

“There is work to be done, and there are places I think we should be going with this work that are going to be even more exciting and even more meaningful,” says Eusebio.

Just as in art or literature, access to the theatre inspires and nourishes the souls of those open to experiencing. The KCRep for All program enables underserved residents and communities who otherwise might not be able to experience such resources.