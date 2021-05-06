KCRep auctioning night with KC Zoo polar bears and more at gala

Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s virtual gala will shine a spotlight on the new and inspiring work produced during this past year despite the impact of COVID-19.

Proceeds will benefit the theatre’s educational programs that benefit thousands of children in Kansas City and the art KCRep creates on stage.

“KCRep’s ability to address the relevant issues of the day, nurture and expose up-and-coming talent, and transform audiences with classic tales, musicals, and new works, all add to the depth of our community and our ability to retain and attract people from other areas of the country,” says Gala Chair Andrew Kaplan.

The gala will provide entertainment by many of Kansas City’s favorite performers and newcomers from the UMKC Conservatory MFA Theatre program. Walter Coppage and Vanessa Severo will host followed by a spoken word piece by actors Chioma Anyanwu and Mark Robbins.

KCRep Musical Director Anthony Edwards will direct a musical celebration featuring singers Darrington Clark, Lauren Braton, Joe Carr, Allison Jones, Noah Lindquist, and Shon Ruffin and UMKC students Jessica Andrews, Meredith Noel Johnson, Marisa Tajeda, and Franklin Wagner.

There will be a silent auction featuring one of a kind experiences and items:

“Night with the Polar Bears”: a very unique camp-out experience for 12 at the Kansas City Zoo,

Exclusive domestic and international trips

“Date Night for a Year” featuring $100 gift cards to restaurants all over Kansas City and other surprises

KCRep memorabilia: Signed copy of the novel Between the Lines by internationally acclaimed author Jodi Picoult Poster signed by the cast of KCRep’s 2018 production of The Last Days of Summer including Broadway’s Corey Cott A program signed by renowned playwright, the late August Wilson, from the 2004 production of Two Trains Running.



If that is not interesting enough, there will be an interactive chat room, a raffle for a Patrick Mahomes signed football, Kansas City Chiefs gameday tickets, and more. Raffle tickets and silent auction items will open online by May 10.

“While virtual, we could all use some fun, excitement, and entertainment in what has become our routine workweek lives,” Kaplan says. “We promise you will not be disappointed.”

The gala will take place on May 13 at 7 p.m. with tickets being $25 per live stream. A $100 premium ticket includes the live stream and a hospitality kit that can be picked up on May 12. More details including event sponsors can be found here.