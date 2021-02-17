KCMO trash and recycling pickups to be delayed

Due to inclement weather, KCMO residents can expect delays in trash and recycling pickup. // Image courtesy of KCMO Public Works

Kansas City residents should expect delays in trash and recycling this week.

Due to inclement weather and frigid temperatures, trash crews have the added obstacle of road conditions. Trash and recycling should still be placed on curbs for pickup, as crews will continue slowed pickups with warming breaks. Streets that were missed last week will have four bags collected from them this week.

Crews are working on a holiday schedule, meaning pickup will happen a day later than the normal pickup day for each street. Trash and recycling pickup is one of several city services impacted by this week’s winter conditions. Click here for additional information about affected city services.

