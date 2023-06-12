KCKCC Art Gallery to host photography exhibition “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”

Looking for an event that celebrates both local artists and Pride Month? Kansas City Kansas Community College [7250 State Ave] is hosting “The Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self,” a multi-artist photography exhibition. The exhibition will be free and open to the public June 6-12.

The photography and autobiographical visual narratives in the exhibit are created by LGBTQIA+ artists. The exhibition’s theme focuses on the role that gender related language plays, as well as the dynamic between difference and otherness.

“The Skin I’m in: A Visual Narrative of Self” features work from 21 different artists, all of whom have unique experiences relating to race, gender, and sexuality. It is an opportunity to hear new voices and stories through visual communication.

The exhibition will take place in the KCKCC Art Gallery, located in the Jewell Student Center.