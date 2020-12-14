KCAI celebrates alumni and current students through virtual exhibitions

With Mayor Lucas’s most recent COVID restrictions in place, Kansas City Art Institute is adapting to continue to provide art to the community. This month, the Institute will host two virtual exhibitions celebrating alumni and current students.

The first-ever Alumni Showcase features a visual career update from over 100 alumni across 12 art mediums. These alumni span over six decades and show their work in multiple stages of the creative process. All work was welcome, as the showcase was a way to share the talent, success, and continued perseverance of KCAI graduates.

Some works featured include Lauren Kearns (’74 Ceramics), who created an Artists Residency Program, called the IaRex l’Atelier: International Artists Residency Exchange, in Saint Raphael France, Gerard Eisterhold (’73 Design), who designed the National Museum of the US Army, and Jason Pearson (’92 Graphic Design), who has done album campaigns for Nine Inch Nails and David Bowie. Other artists have gone on to work in creative writing, fashion design, film, ceramics, illustration, painting, and much more.

KCAI’s End of Semester Exhibition and Sale will be from Dec. 18 at 5 pm until Jan. 1 at 5 pm. This work was created on campus and in-home studios. As stated by KCAI on their website, “This generation of students, who persevered during the COVID-19 crisis will be characterized above all else by their resilience, grit, and determination.” Viewers can register for the free event.