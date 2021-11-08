KC Zoo broke ground on a $75 million aquarium

The Kansas City Zoo has begun work on a $75 million aquarium project that is estimated to be completed by 2023.

The expansion will be the largest project in the zoo’s 112-year history, hosting about 35 exhibits in a new 60,000 square-foot expansion near the elephant enclosures.

$45 million of the funding will come from the zoo district sales tax, which KC voters approved in 2011. The remaining costs will come from private donations.

This is the first addition to the zoo since the Stingray Bay exhibit made its debut in 2018, and the most expensive since the $15 million Helzberg Penguin Plaza was added in 2014.

“Zoo visitors will enjoy an up-close and personal experience, beginning at the warm-water shore habitat and traveling ‘deeper’ through mangrove forests, sandy shores, tropical lagoons, and coral reefs. Then they’ll ‘ascend’ through a kelp forest and end at a cold-water rocky shore. Each habitat will showcase a variety of fascinating ocean life, immersing visitors in the experience of being at the ocean,” reads a description on the zoo’s website.

JE Dunn Construction is the general contractor for the project.