KC Streetcar gets approved for northern extension

We’ve been approved to extend the KC Streetcar. It’s gonna take two years, but at least it’s progress.

The KC Streetcar Main Street Extension project received the green light from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to enter into the engineering phase of the FTA’s Capital Investment Grants New Starts program.

This approval does not yet represent a federal funding commitment but is a significant milestone that moves the project into the final phase of the competitive federal program and positions the project to receive a future award of federal grant funds.

Current schedules estimate construction beginning in late 2021 or early 2022, and the opening of the KC Streetcar Main Street Extension system in 2025.