KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!

Something New

KC Wine Co: If you haven’t tried a wine slush from KC Wine Co in south Olathe, add it to your spring bucket list. A visit to this vineyard is a lovely way to spend an afternoon, and the slushes are deliciously memorable. Or, for a crowd-pleasing contribution to a watch party, reserve a Game Day Slush growler for $20. The spirited yellow and red frozen wine blends are expected to sell out, so snag one now and stash it in your freezer until game day.

Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen: Located in Crossroads, Tannin is now open on Mondays with all-day happy hour. From 4 p.m. – midnight, enjoy select wines, cocktails, and beers under $10 and food pairings like a cheese plate for $18 or shrimp for $10.

January 13

KC Restaurant Week: It’s here! Through Jan. 22, 200+ restaurants across Kansas City are offering special menus to fundraise for local organizations and to encourage you to try somewhere new. The KCRW app is fantastic—you can build your wishlist and mark off restaurants you visit, see menus, and even add official branding to your food photos for social media posts. Reservations are still available at many of the participating spots.

Chentes on the Hill: In the spot formerly known as Sarah’s on the Hill in Strawberry Hill, Chentes on the Hill took over in 2022 and is ready to celebrate this official milestone with a grand opening celebration with food, karaoke, and live music starting at 6:30 p.m. Chentes features Mexican-style pizzas, drinks, and games.

Vegan Crave Burgers and Bakery: In honor of one year of serving out of the Iron District, Vegan Crave is throwing a Customer Appreciation Day. Stop by between 12-5 p.m. to try their burgers and fries, and they’ll treat you to a free donut!

Pop up alerts: Love Shag, Conductor Club’s next groovy pop-up opens the first round of reservations Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. via OpenTable. The pop-up officially opens Jan. 20. These sell out within minutes due to the bar’s limited capacity, but the next round will open two weeks from now.

Opening today at Vignettes in North KC is the Taylor Swift tribute bar, Just Another Pop Up to Burn. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are often available during non-peak hours.

Last but not least, A Pop Up of Unusual Size opens at Deep Roots in KCK, paying homage to The Princess Bride. Again, reservations are recommended, but it’s not inconceivable to walk in during non-peak hours.

January 14

Society: Queer Bar Takeover is calling the shots at Society in Crossroads from 9 p.m. – midnight. A $5 wristband purchased in advance provides access to drinks specials plus the afterparty at Fountain Haus in Westport. Queer Bar Takeover helps make room for queer joy and uninhibited queer expression—this time at Society!

Plan Ahead

Brunched: We are thrilled to announce that another Pitch food event is returning! Brunched, a boozy breakfast event, will be held March 11 at The Guild in Crossroads. It’s expected to sell out as it has in previous years, so snag your tickets now at the early bird price. A portion of the proceeds benefit Harvesters – The Community Food Network.

