KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!

Something New

Hotel Kansas City: Holiday pop-ups may be over, but the winter fun is just beginning. Starlight Snow Chalets on the rooftop of Hotel Kansas City downtown are available for reservations now. Choose between cozy skyline chalets featuring experiences based on J. Rieger & Co. Whiskey, Tito’s Vodka, Flor De Caña Rum, or Milagro Tequila. The cost is $100 per person, and the views, novelty, food, and drinks included make it a worthwhile night out.

Sail Away Wine: Wine tasting meets competition meets a good cause? We’re in. North KC’s Sail Away Wine Sommelier Showdown has returned. For $15, participants can partake in a blind wine tasting and have three minutes to complete a wine profile questionnaire, trying their hand at sommelier skills. The winners will advance to the next round, similar to a tournament bracket. All money raised will go to Hope House, a domestic violence shelter in Kansas City.

Mission Taco Joint: For a dry (or drier) January, all locations of Mission Taco Joint have partnered with BARE Zero Proof Spirits for an alcohol-free menu of creative cocktails. For example, the Dry Januberry is made with BARE Zero Proof Reposado Tequila, lime, strawberry, vanilla, coconut, and jalapeño and is available through January. Zero-proof versions of their margarita, Paloma, and piña colada are also available.

Hereford House: If one of your resolutions was to cook more, Hereford House could help you do it without sacrificing restaurant quality. From center-cut filets to stew meat, you can enjoy local and sustainably-raised Certified Hereford Beef anywhere—and shipping is free!

Taking a Break

After a busy holiday season, a few KC establishments are giving their team a break. Front Range in Fairway is closed for maintenance, and Drastic Measures in Shawnee is taking a breather, but both will reopen on Friday, January 13. Silo Modern Farmhouse in Lenexa will reopen on January 20. And for a longer break, Panthers Place and Outpost Social Club in Westside is closing for the season and will open again in the spring.

Featured Fave

Buffalo State Pizza: If you resolved to eat more veggies, then I’ll share an unexpected tip… pizza. The Green Queen pizza at Buffalo State is a monthly (if not biweekly) staple for me. Buffalo State’s crispy but not-too-thin crust is topped with roasted broccoli, red onion, green pepper, black olives, spinach, and goat cheese. Red pepper flakes and almonds, if you’re feeling extra, are the final touch. The pie is fresh and savory, and the vegetables are each prepared perfectly to maintain enough texture without distracting from the pizza as a whole. With locations in Crossroads and Overland Park, the Green Queen specialty medium 14” pizza is $23.

January 5

Le Lounge: From 5-10 p.m., one of Crossroads’ hidden gems is open in the upstairs lounge of the boutique hotel, No Vacancy. Le Lounge has indoor and outdoor seating and a rotating variety of drinks, including cocktails, craft beers, and natural wines. This week you’ll experience a more tropical vibe with music from Prismada. Enter through the alley.

Boho Brewing: A new brewery has opened in Parkville. The brewer behind Boho is Robb Mann, who was previously at Sandhills Brewing in Mission. Boho offers lagers, IPAs, ciders, and more on tap. It is located at 15425 Old Town Drive in Parkville near Johnny’s Tavern and Gusto Coffee Shop. Thursday hours are 4-9 p.m.

January 7

Late-Nite Bite: The first of a new monthly event! The creators of delicious Cauldron Collective and Spicy Moon foods have teamed up with Triangle Head Universe to create an event each first Saturday. Late-Nite Bite will run from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. at Sunshine Hall (700 W Pennway, KCMO) and features food, art, and games in an alcohol-free atmosphere.

Plan Ahead

KC Restaurant Week: From January 13-22, 200+ restaurants across Kansas City are offering special meals, with a portion of the proceeds going to Cornerstones of Care. You can explore the restaurant list and menus on the KC Restaurant Week website and app, and reservations (where possible) are recommended. I’ve made my reservations for lunch at Beer Kitchen and dinners at Lazia and Rye. There are so many to choose from, and with most prix fixe dinners set at $40, it’s a perfect time to try something new!

