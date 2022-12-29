KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Events are thinning out over the next couple of weeks as establishments allow staff to enjoy a break before gearing up for KC Restaurant Week. Here are a few events and updates for this weekend. Cheers!

Something New

Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge: A new brunch spot is open in Overland Park. Since opening this summer, Aspen’s has added a Bottomless Brunch Buffet to their menu. Enjoy smoked salmon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, fresh baked pastries, cocktail specials, and more! Brunch is available Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., starting at $25 for adults.

December 31

Saltwell Farm Kitchen: Cheers to the new year or bid farewell to 2022 off the grid with “Mystery, Bourgeoisie, & Gluttony” at Saltwell in Overbrook, KS near Lawrence. The night of celebration includes 12 courses over three distinct chapters of farm-to-table dinner and drinks, gift bags, entertainment, and even transportation. Make your reservations now.

Ombra: North KC, we’ve got you covered. Briarcliff’s latest hotspot, Ombra, is throwing a “Champagne and Canapes” party from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. including all food and drinks, as well as a $15 Lyft voucher for safer transportation. Use code BYEBYE22 for 22% off your tickets while they’re still available.

Bamboo Penny’s: If you’re planning to celebrate in Leawood, Bamboo Penny’s is your spot. Ring in the new year in their Polynesian-inspired rooftop bar before or after enjoying a full dinner downstairs. The party officially starts at 9 p.m. with live acoustic music, party favors, a complimentary champagne toast, a special small bites menu, and no cover. Reservations are still available.

For the Spontaneous

For a more casual NYE celebration, these spots are offering drink specials and music with no reservations required: Nighthawk in downtown KC, King G, Mean Mule, and Up-Down—all in the Crossroads—and Henry’s Upstairs in Lawrence.

January 2

Urban Cafe: Urban Cafe at 5500 Troost, KCMO will close its doors and re-open in Midtown in fall 2023. There will be an Urban Cafe in the new airport planned to open this spring, and the food truck and catering will continue. Stop by for a smoked pork belly sandwich or a sweet potato yogurt parfait to show some support before their new adventures.

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first each Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch logo button in the bottom right corner of your screen.