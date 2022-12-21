KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Events are thinning out over the next couple of weeks as establishments allow staff to celebrate holidays and enjoy a break before gearing up for KC Restaurant Week. Here are a few events and updates for this weekend. Cheers!

Something New

Strang Chef Collective: Newly opened Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell in downtown KC has an attractive happy hour. From 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Lightwell Bar offers $8 featured cocktails, $3 select beers, and $2 off all glasses of wine. Stop in to grab a discounted drink and see what the new eatery—currently housing two restaurants and said bar—is all about.

December 22

Vegan Crave Burgers & Bakery: For those more plant-inclined, Vegan Crave in North KC’s Iron District offers a vegan holiday dinner to take home. Orders close on this day and need to be picked up on Dec. 24. The meals are $35 and include vegan ribs, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, greens, dinner rolls, and a dessert.

Brix Latin American Cuisine: Brix in Westport is throwing a Noche de Posadas celebration for ages 21+ from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Enjoy DJs, dancing, and Brix’s food and drink.

December 23

Outpost Social Club & Panther’s Place: Celebrate this Westside duo’s final night for the year with food and drink specials plus an ugly sweater contest from 6 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. You can’t go wrong with the pizza at Outpost, and the atmosphere at Panther’s Place, just one door over, is unlike anything else in KC.

December 28

KC Wineworks: Sip some Missouri wine or a creative zero-proof cocktail while competing at Gremlin movie trivia. The event in Crossroads runs from 6-7 p.m. and reservations are available online to save your team’s spot.

Plan Ahead

NYE: As of writing this, reservations for New Year’s Eve celebrations are still available for Apparition’s Danse Macabre, Pierpont’s, Crossroads Hotel Party, City Barrel, The Town Co., The Ship, Bamboo Penny’s, The Primrose, and Parlor.

