KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide

Looking for delicious plans? I spend the week scouring social media, press releases, and reservation sites so you don’t have to. Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!

Something New

Waterbird Coffee: Just blocks from the streetcar line, T-Mobile Center, and City Hall, Waterbird Coffee is the newest caffeine hub in downtown KC. They’re currently open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. The beans are from Repetition Coffee in Lawrence, KS, served alongside a rotating selection of baked goods. The expert barista and co-owner, Brian, can whip up a mean mocha, but the drip coffee is not to be overlooked.

Double Tap: The VR barcade in River Market has a new happy hour menu. Stop by after work to blow off steam or gather with friends for discounted games plus $3 domestic pours, $7.99 burger & fries, and more deals.

Jack Stack: Congratulations on 25 years of Jack Stack! The Overland Park location is celebrating with one helluva deal: $25 for Pork Spare Ribs, Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Poor Russ, and three sides. The anniversary special feeds 2-3 people. This deal is available through Dec. 2 for dine-in and carry-out.

Featured Holiday Pop-up

Winter Skies: The iconic circular venue atop Sheraton Crown Center is open again after closing in 2011. No, it does not rotate, but the views are as incredible as ever. The twinkly Winter Skies concept sold out all reservation times through December, but they anticipate opening additional reservations for January (and beyond? One can hope).

Unlike other holiday pop-ups, Winter Skies is a concept that can last beyond our collective breaking point where we get sick of red & green and the same seven songs playing everywhere. The design leans on winter white, with sparkle and light, balanced by evergreen touches. A dressy January date here could soften the blow of the transition from the holiday season to plain ol’ bleak Midwest winter.

The menu features three specialty cocktails using J. Rieger & Co. spirits, wine, beer, and small plates. The Kansas City Ice Water cocktail was a personal favorite, with a refreshing blend of vodka, Riesling, lime juice, chamomile, and soda water. I’ll always stan a cheese board, and Skies has a nice offering with two kinds of cheese, two cured meats, and rustic flatbreads. Additional food choices include caprese flatbread, short-rib arancini, and more.

Tickets are $35 for a two-hour reservation and parking; $5 from each ticket goes to Children’s Miracle Network. Cocktails are priced at $15, and food ranges from $15-35. Follow along on social media and Eventbrite to receive updates for snagging a coveted reservation.

December 1

Rally Gin: Stop by Nick & Jake’s in Overland Park to celebrate Rally Gin. The event benefits Operation Rudolph and runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. This Black-owned and women-owned brand was started in 2020 by a group of friends who grew up in KC. After launching the spirit in LA, they’re working on a hometown push with events at hot spots like Mercury Room, The Black Pantry, and The Pairing.

Brix: Brix, a Latin American restaurant in Westport, is hosting salsa night with free lessons starting at 8:30 p.m. The DJ officially starts spinning at 9:30 p.m. and this is a 21+ event. After reserving your spot on the dance floor, enjoy dinner and drinks such as Jalapeño Mac & Cheese and Filet Mignon.

December 2

Buffalo State Pizza: At the Crossroads location of Buffalo State Pizza, Back Alley Brass Band will be set up to entertain from 7-9 p.m., peppering in some holiday music with their usual entertaining repertoire. Come see why they were nominated for Best Jazz Band in The Pitch’s Best of 2022, and try what I deem the best pizza in KC: the Green Queen. I’m not alone in my opinion: Buffalo State was a finalist in the Best Pizza category.

Chingu: Westport’s highly-anticipated Korean restaurant and bar is celebrating its grand opening from 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. Reservations are now available for dine-in but are expected to fill up quickly.

December 3

Long Haul: Long Haul Bar will be at Big Mood Natural Wines in Crossroads from 5-11 p.m. They’ll be serving eggnog, cocktails, hot dogs, and more. Silicone Prairie will spin records starting at 9 p.m.

December 4

National Cookie Day: Sweet! Based in the Northland, local cookie maker Karissa Todd of Cookie Bliss KC offers a wide variety of custom cookies, festive decorating kits, and even delivers. In KCK, Quarantine Cookie offers mega-sized cookies for shipping, local pick up, and at pop-ups around KC. And if you’re near Olathe, check out KCookies which also specializes in giant cookies. (The Duke—a chocolate chip walnut cookie—is calling my name.)

