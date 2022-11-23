KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide

Looking for delicious plans? I spend the week scouring social media, press releases, and reservation sites so you don’t have to. Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

This week is light on the regular food news due to the holiday, but there are still plenty of ways to get involved, shop small, and celebrate big! Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!

Something New

Bamboo Penny’s: Bamboo Penny’s in Leawood has a creative new program for regulars. The Bamboo Club provides exclusive offers for $29/month, such as free drinks, $15 off lunch bills of $30 or more, bottomless Penny’s Rangoon every Tuesday, and more. If you’re not already a regular, this Thai restaurant by Chef Penny Mufuka is a must-try

Featured Holiday Pop-up

With over twenty holiday-themed pop-ups around the city to choose from, there is no shortage of festive fun. Tinsel Town by Tom’s Town Distilling Co. in Crossroads is one of the easier ones to get into, though reservations are highly recommended. I visited yesterday and enjoyed the Angry Elf cocktail, made of Tom’s Town Double Oaked Bourbon, strawberry habanero syrup, lime juice, & Lillet rosé.

The Grinch-themed decor was styled with traditional greenery and ornaments and provided a peaceful, homey atmosphere. The festivity is understated here compared to other pop-ups, with an absence of themed glasses and garnishes. They stay true to their recognizable prohibition-era vibe rather than going full-tilt holiday cheesy. The small plate menu is reliable year-round, with memorable fries and charcuterie.

Three of the limited-edition craft cocktails are bottled and available for purchase. A bottle of your favorite cocktail, like Sleigh Bell Cider, paired with a set of vintage cocktail glasses from River Market Antiques down the street would make a fantastic host gift.

November 25

City Market: Merry Market is back at City Market! This cheery open-air market features a wide variety of local makers curated by The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair. For the full experience, grab a drink from the Boulevard tap trailer or a walkable treat from one of the many City Market establishments. Merry Market runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. this Friday through Sunday and weekends through December 18.

Cupini’s: Wow your gift exchange with a gourmet Italia gift basket from Cupini’s. This new offering would be a stellar addition to a gift certificate for a Cupini’s cooking class. Order online and enjoy free shipping, or pick it up yourself in Westport and save $20 online by using the code “BLACK” for Black Friday.

November 26

Bread Friends: KC’s gourmet bagel pop-up will be at Guevel, a menswear and lifestyle store at 1828 Grand in Crossroads starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. Bread Friends will debut Uncrustabagels- their spin on a nostalgic lunchbox fave. This stuffed sourdough bagel features flavors like chai-spiced apple butter, lemon curd and Marcona almond, and classic pb&j. Pair it with a drink from Oleo Coffee, who will also be at Guevel.

Fox & Pearl Holiday Market: From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 2143 Summit Street, KCMO, Fox and Pearl restaurant will be hosting a Holiday Market to highlight local businesses. Vendors will be offering records, flowers, ceramics, art, and more. This will be a cozy indoor market- happy shopping!

Seven Swans Crêperie: As if you needed more motivation to shop small this weekend, Seven Swans is offering a free espresso beverage with shop purchases over $20. Think nature-forward gifts that encourage color and comfort. Both the gift shop and the crêperie will be open 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1746 Washington St, KCMO.

Plan Ahead

Billie’s Grocery: On December 8, from 5-7 p.m., let the creative mind behind Floraloom, Colleen Monroe, help you create a fragrant and long-lasting enchanted forest wreath to take home. Also included in the $95 event is a build-your-own dessert box of Billie’s goodies. Reserve your spot ASAP, as these events fill up quickly. Billie’s Grocery is a restaurant and class space in Midtown.

