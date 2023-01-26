KC Sips: Watch parties, new restaurants, and a coffee hike

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!

Something New

James Beard Awards: Congratulations to KC area establishments and individuals named James Beard 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semi-finalists! This includes Johnny Leach of The Town Company, Yoli Tortilleria, The Restaurant at 1900, Drastic Measures, Michael Corvino of Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Nick Goellner of The Antler Room, Pam Liberda of Waldo Thai, and Adam VanDonge of The White Linen in Topeka. Finalists will be announced at the end of March, and winners will be announced in early June.

Shatto Milk: Local dairy farm Shatto Milk Company has released special red-colored milk to celebrate the KC Chiefs. The limited-time red milk is red velvet cake flavored and is now available at area grocers.

Foxtrot Studios: Foxtrot Studios in Rosedale may be known for handcrafted leather goods, but now there’s a new reason to stop in. Their new cafe is open every day except Mondays and serves local Meta Coffee Roasting Co. coffee. Elements of Foxtrot’s eye for curated luxury touches carry over to the cafe.

Enchanté: An elegant new bakery is officially open on Main Street in midtown. The goodies are baked fresh each day and may include selections such as macarons, tarts, cookies, quiche, and more.

Jan 27

Harvey’s: Celebrate Red Friday in a whole new way. Harvey’s in Union Station offers the Big Red Burger for $19 through Sunday or as supplies last. With three patties of brisket and chuck blend burger, American cheese, an onion ring, BBQ aioli, and a special red bun worthy of a photo op, it’s a satisfying and unique way to show your spirit. And if that somehow wasn’t enough, it is served with gourmet Showtime Mac+Cheese with burnt ends and sriracha ketchup.

January 28

Urban Hikes KC: Warm up on a cold Saturday morning with a coffee hike! Urban Hikes KC has organized a four-mile hike with stops at Blip Roasters, HiTides, and Café Corazon. The $33-38 registration fee includes coffee samples, a hiking guide, and history/art highlights along the way.

Chocolate Walk: If you want to get out and about, but a hike isn’t for you, try a leisurely walk in Independence. The Chocolate Walk runs from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. A $12 ticket in advance gets you a reusable tote and map for your sweet sampling journey around Independence Square businesses and a $5 voucher for the shops.

misc.: The state fair theme at misc. throws its final lasso and punches its final ticket today. Step right up for boozy cotton candy and root beer floats, popsicles and balloons, and more. Visit this North KC bar for summer fun cocktails and decor before it transforms into a rom-com “Kiss Me” theme Feb. 3.

Torn Label Brewing Company: Congrats on 8 years! For an anniversary party, they’re celebrating at their Crossroads public house with beer debuts and a DJ. Their Alpha Pale Ale is a favorite of ours.

Game Day Watch Parties

The most midwestern thing may be a potluck-style house party. But hey, I can’t invite you all to my brother’s garage. Thankfully, the midwestern hospitality and Chiefs spirit are celebrated at many restaurants and bars. Here are a few spots for watching the Chiefs take on the Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 29:

Casual Animal Brewing in Crossroads will have a 17ft screen plus food from Devoured Pop-up from 5-8 p.m. for the game. Block 15 Tavern & Exchange in River Market has red kingdom-themed drink specials featuring J. Rieger & Co. spirits. The Quaff Sports Bar & Grill in downtown KC has an atmosphere like no other on game day, with celebrations and commentary from the staff, plus darts for halftime entertainment. Dirty Bird Bar and Grill in Raymore, just a few miles south of Arrowhead Stadium, is known for fun watch parties (and their wings).

Last but not least, the closest thing to being at the game (i.e., enthusiastic crowds, dazzling entertainment, draft pours in plastic cups) is the Game Day Experience with KC Live! at Power and Light. Entrance is free, and parking is easier with multiple covered garages to choose from. And, like the actual football game, the fun is worth the cold!

Plan Ahead

City Barrel Brewery & Kitchen: Join Chef Kimberly Vincent of Top Notch Vegan Vittles for a special dinner at City Barrel in Crossroads on Jan. 31. The chef’s table experience gathers inspiration from Southern traditions infused with vegan ingredients. Reservations must be made in advance, and the cost is $100.

Julep Cocktail Club: Reservations are now available for Julep’s après-ski-themed pop-up that starts Feb. 1. The Westport whiskey bar will transform into a comforting ski lodge on the weekends with no reservation fee.

Tannin Wine Bar: On Saturday, Feb. 6, Tannin in Crossroads is hosting a tasting with West Bottoms Whiskey. Learn from Alex Lindsey, Founder and Master Distiller at West Bottoms Whiskey, while tasting two whiskey pours and two small cocktails. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance.

