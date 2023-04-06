KC Sips: Spring debuts, Easter dinner, and National Beer Day

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

…or how about something old? The Hey! Hey! Club at J. Rieger & Co. has launched a full menu of cocktails in honor of the lauded, now-shuttered cocktail bar Manifesto. Manifesto opened in 2009 in the basement of what was once The Rieger Hotel on Main Street. The success of Manifesto over the following decade helped lead to the resurrection of J. Rieger & Co. in 2014. The special menu will be available through April.

Noka: A new Japanese farmhouse concept has opened in the Martini Corner area of Midtown. From the creators of The Russell, Noka has an earthy, upscale aesthetic and currently has reservations available for the dining room and the chef’s counter.

Sidos: Parlor food hall in Crossroads has a new resident. Sidos is known for its modern Mediterranean with snacks like Hummus and Baba Ghanoush, salads, and main dishes like Hummus Nachos, Gyro Sandwich, and Shish Kababs.

April 7

First Friday: The Crossroads area and beyond are celebrating First Fridays, and it’s looking like it will be a lovely day! Check out art features at Café Corazón, live music and food trucks at Made Mobb, and special features at Big Mood and Guy’s Broadway Bodega.

National Beer Day: As if we needed a reason. In fact, one organization found that Missouri is the fifth-best state for beer lovers. McFaddens is celebrating with $5 Draft Beers and $6 Premiums. Other spots that are great for grabbing a beer include Hillsiders in Strawberry Hill, Hi-Dive Lounge on 39th, and Servaes Brewing Company in Shawnee.

April 8

Farmers’ Markets: For many, the official marker of spring is the return of local farmers’ markets! Opening this weekend is Brookside Farmers’ Market which runs from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Lawrence Farmers’ Market from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Others will open later in April and May.

Made in KC: American Joe is popping up from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for an interactive coffee experience at the Made In KC Plaza store. Try samples of coffee and special edition M&M’s, learn about coffee roasting, and more.

SERV: Egg hunts are for grown-ups, too! At SERV from 2-5 p.m., search for the golden pickled egg and win a SERV Pickleball prize pack for ages 21+. There will also be live music as well as food and drink specials.

April 9

Hen House: For an Easter dinner, look to Hen House to do the work for you. From “The Basics” to a “Grand Feast” for $189.99, which serves 10-12 a robust meal of Boar’s Head Sweet slice Ham and Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast, six classic sides, two Tippin’s pies, and two dozen Hawaiian rolls. Get your order in by Thursday, April 6.

Chaz on the Plaza: Chaz is offering a four-course Easter prix-fixe menu for dine-in from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. There is something for everyone on the menu, like Heirloom Tomato Panzanella, Pan-Seared Salmon, specialty omelets, and more. Reservations are required.

Summit Grill: At the Lee’s Summit, Waldo, and Gladstone locations, Summit Grill is hosting Easter Brunch and Dinner. With dinner choices like Grilled Angus Beef Filet, Traditional Pot Roast, and Grilled Salmon with Spring Succotash, reservations are going quickly.

Craft Putt: Craft Putt is hosting its first major mini-golf tournament at 2 p.m. to crown the 2023 Craft Putt Masters champion! Register to compete or sit back and watch while enjoying Craft Putt’s menu of snacks and cocktails.

Plan Ahead

Brunch Walk: Get tickets now for the Downtown Brunch Walk on Saturday, April 22, in the Power & Light District. Enjoy live music on 14th Street, brunch cocktails, and small plates at each participating venue. GA and VIP options are available, starting at $40.

City Barrel: On Tuesday, April 25, City Barrel is hosting a Laotian dinner. Exploring the flavors of Laos, Chef Benjamin Wood and Chef Anourom Thompson present a six-course dinner with beer pairings. Tickets are set at $125.

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first every Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch button in the bottom right corner of your screen.