KC Sips: Openings, themed pop-ups, & a chili cookoff

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!

Something New

J. Rieger & Co.: In celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs win, proud Chiefs partner J. Rieger & Co. bottled a commemorative World Championship Premium Wheat Vodka. An eye-catching label with Chiefs logo adorns each bottle, making this limited edition release a must-have for any Chiefs fan. Bottles are available at Kansas and Missouri retailers and at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery.

Buzzard Beach: Buzzard Beach in Westport reopened after a fire last spring forced a temporary shutdown. Buzzard Beach is a dive bar known for a relaxed atmosphere.

Kate Smith Soiree: New to downtown Overland Park is a sister bakery to Butterfield’s Bakery in Lenexa Public Market. Kate Smith Soiree specializes in French macarons, and the lovely floral wall inside is the perfect backdrop for an Instagram-worthy photo.

Geo’s Gourmet Bakery: Olathe has a new Brazilian bakery! Geo’s is at 127th and Mur Len, open Monday through Saturday, offering rolls, cakes, trifles, and more.

February 24

Conductor Club: Conductor Club, a rotating theme bar inside Union Station, announced that the next theme is “Emerald City.” However, instead of clicking your heels together to get there, you’ve gotta snag the coveted reservations that go live at 10 a.m. this Friday through OpenTable. The reservations usually sell out within minutes due to the very limited capacity and Conductor Club’s reputation for curating an immersive experience.

Johnnie’s Jazz Bar and Grille: The Boozy Broomstick Pop-Up Bar is back at Johnnie’s at The Power and Light District. The upstairs is transformed February 24 – March 18 into a magical space where you’ll stumble upon specialty drinks, photo ops, and more. Cast your spells to get drinks like Dark Magic or Serpent’s Kiss, plus enjoy a popcorn trolley passing by each hour.

Big Mood Natural Wines: Drink for good. Every Friday night, Big Mood in Crossroads is donating 10% of sales to Kansas City Tenants Union from 6-11 p.m. Swing by to pick up a bottle, or stay to enjoy wine by the glass.

February 25

Servaes Brewing: From 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. or until sold out, Servaes in Shawnee is hosting a self-guided beer and Girl Scout cookie pairing. They’ve made four limited beers with cookies, like the Dreams in Color—a Shortbreadz Berliner weisse.

Parlor: It’s Drake night at Parlor. The food hall in Crossroads knows how to throw a party, and this time DJs Nick Davis and JONISTHENEWBLK will be spinning Drake tunes. Enjoy a photo booth, drink specials, and more with a $10 advance ticket.

recordBar: Daddy’s pop up kitchen will be at Record Bar in Crossroads from 7 p.m. to close or until sold out. Menu options include Smashburger, vegetarian Bahn Mi, Bloody Mary Fries, and more for $11 or less. Kansas City’s Summer Breeze will play The Beatles’ Let It Be album that night.

February 26

Baba’s Pantry: From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Baba’s Pantry will be popping up at Foxtrot Studio in Rosedale. A special menu includes Olive Mazza, Palestinian Turkish coffee, Baklava, and more for just $6 or less.

Strange Days Brewing: Strange Days in River Market is hosting a chili cook off to benefit Camp Encourage. A judge ticket at $25 includes one draft pour, 10 tickets to redeem for chili cups, and a ballot to vote for the best chili from 1-5 p.m.

Sandwich Week: It’s finally here! For one of our biggest food weeks, 15 area restaurants have a featured sandwich, wrap, or melt available for half-price through February 26! Our staff has already visited Banksia Bakehouse, Toni’s Italian, and Falafel Express, and we’re just getting started. Dig in!

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first every Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch logo button in the bottom right corner of your screen.