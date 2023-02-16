KC Sips: Openings, Mardi Gras events, & a winning Sunday special

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!

Celebrating Chiefs Kingdom

Keep the KC spirit alive long after the confetti falls with KC Victory Blend coffee from The Roasterie, available now, and MVP bottled Chocolate Cherry Milk from Shatto, releasing February 26. The milk honoring MVP Patrick Mahomes will be available in limited quantities at all Shatto Milk Company retail locations and via home delivery.

Something New

When We Were Young-ish: The latest pop-up concept from Apparition has opened, and it’s time to break out the side bangs, Converse (as if they ever left), and angst. This emo tribute bar is open at 9th and State in West Bottoms. With drinks such as The Black Parade and Rawr, I have high high hopes for the playlist. Reservations are ~*encouRAGEd*~.

Novella Cafe: New to the northland at Mid-Continent Public Library – Green Hills Library Center is Novella Cafe’s second location! Serving Slow Bar espresso and Blackhole Bakery pastries, this cafe is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Buck Tui BBQ: The Thai-KC barbeque spot in Overland Park is now open on Mondays, as well as Tuesdays through Saturdays. Plus, an extensive new menu features happy hour and lunch specials. Co-Executive Chef Pam Liberda earned a nomination as Semi-Finalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef, Midwest, for her work at their sister restaurant, Waldo Thai!

February 17

Tom’s Town: A speakeasy-style hang in the basement of Tom’s Town in downtown KC is back up and running. Reservations for Kansas City Concrete Company are available most weekend nights, and you’re likely to feel transported by the nods to the Pendergast era, meticulously crafted drinks, and the history that radiates from the storied building.

Strange Days Brewing Co.: Friday night is game night! Hosted by Level One Game Shop, board game night begins at Strange Days in River Market at 6 p.m. Scotty C’s Street Eats will be outside serving hot dogs and bratwurst.

February 18

Locavore: Celebrate local farms, foragers, and artisans with a creative meal from Locavore. The Underground Dinner menu features plant-based corn chowder, macaroni and cheese with wild-caught groundhog, kombucha, and more- all locally sourced. Reservations are required.

Mardi Gras: While Mardi Gras is officially on Tuesday, Feb. 21, celebrations are happening this Saturday in downtown KC. Nighthawk is hosting a Mardi Gras Bash with Kadesh Flow and Trevor Turla bringing big brass energy starting at 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy featured Sazeracs, Catfish Po’ Boys, and more, plus no cover charge! KC Live! at Power and Light is hosting its 14th annual Mardi Gras party and bar crawl. Tickets start at $40, and festivities include live music, crawfish-eating contests, street performers, and more.

February 19

Up-Down: No competition for this Sunday special. Level up your Sunday with Up-Down’s $25 Sunday Six Pack & a Pound Special! This all-day special includes six domestic tallboys, 80 (yes, eighty) tokens, and an Up-Down fanny pack for your loot. Before sharing this, I had to check it out for myself. There’s no wrong way to enjoy the special, but my winning strategy was to enjoy two beers, share the rest with friends, blow a few dozen tokens on pinball, skeeball, pop-a-shot, and challenge myself to learn games I’ve never played before.

Plan Ahead

Torn Label Brewing Co.: On February 23, Torn Label is pairing with Pottery Pub for a casual, beginner-friendly, creative evening of fun. Select from an assortment of pottery and glaze colors to design your very own ceramic masterpiece in this DIY workshop. The $45-60 ticket price includes your choice of pre-made pottery, glazing materials, instruction, and a beer.

