KC Sips: Openings, beer news, and weekend events

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

James Beard Awards: Yoli Tortilleria has been named a finalist for “Outstanding Bakery,” and Drastic Measures has been named a finalist for “Outstanding Bar.” The two KC-based establishments made the cut from semi-finalists to finalists, and winners of each category will be announced in an awards ceremony June 5. Congratulations!

French Custard: A sweet new spot just opened at 5905 Main St. in Brookside. French Custard makes old-fashioned ice cream and fresh-baked toppings. Stop in for ice cream, sorbet, or a rotating specialty treat.

Kansas City Tap Tour: The Tap Tour pass from Visit KC has been updated for season seven! Purchase a three-day pass for $5 or season-long pass for $10 to enjoy discounts at local breweries, including Border Brewing Company, Boulevard Brewing Company, the highly anticipated Vine Street Brewing Co., and many more. Rack up points with your visits to earn prizes and access to special events!

March 31

Up-Down Arcade Bar: To celebrate the midwest launch of California-based 805 beer by Firestone Walker, they’re bringing motocross freerider Tyler Bereman to Up-Down in the Crossroads. Stop by at 6 p.m. to meet Tyler and try a new brew. 805 offers a light ale and lime cerveza that can now be found at Up-Down, Price Chopper locations, Chartreuse Saloon, Clay and Fire, and more.

Misc.: There’s a lot going on at misc. in North KC. For whiskey enthusiasts, misc. now has a club that meets once a month to taste whiskeys from around the world. Also, Friday is the start of misc.’s next theme: Candy Shop. Expect playfully sweet and candy-inspired cocktails and decor in the taproom.

Afterword Tavern & Shelves: Each Friday and Saturday, Cheffed Up is serving food at Afterword Tavern & Shelves in the Crossroads. The new spring menu includes snacks and main dishes, such as a roasted chicken salad sandwich and Mia’s Mac, with prices ranging from $10-18.

April 1

KC Wineworks: Saturday kicks off KC Wineworks’ week of celebration for its seventh anniversary. A new garden party-themed cocktail menu will debut at the Crossroads wine spot.

Eat Local Organic Expo: Celebrate farms, food, and fun at the annual expo held at Johnson County Community College. The free event runs from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sign up for farm shares, buy plants, and get the best local goods for your table.

Éclairs de la Lune: From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., join an “Intro to Coffee Roasting & Latte Art Workshop” at Independence Square. The $35 advance registration includes the workshop plus brunch, beverages, a commemorative mug, and in-store discounts.

Hamburger Mary’s: Since 2009, Hamburger Mary’s restaurant and bar in Midtown has raised over $7,000,000 for local charities. Reserve your spot for Drag Queen Charity Bingo every Saturday at 4 p.m.

April 2

Crane Brewing: Crane Brewing in Raytown is honoring a KC classic! Check out the Zambezi Zinger-inspired brew at Crane’s block party from 12-4 p.m. Zinger Ale is shandy with orange peel that may leave you nostalgic for summer fun. The release party also features Worlds of Fun reps, a DJ, and food trucks.

Plan Ahead

King G: On Thursday, April 6, King G in the Crossroads is hosting a “Gin is In” cocktail competition featuring local Lifted Spirits gin. Entry is free for customers to sip on discounted gin-based cocktails and watch bartenders work their magic. No reservations or tickets required.

Bamboo Penny’s: Save the date! On April 15, Bamboo Penny’s is hosting a Thai New Year celebration on the patio outside at Barkley Square in Leawood. Starting at 1 p.m., there will be authentic Thai street food created by Chef Penny Mufuka, traditional dance performances from the Thai Cultural Center of Kansas City, and much more.

Green Dirt Farms: Spring ushers in the return of farm-to-table dinners at Green Dirt Farms in Weston. Farm to Table Dinner with Chef Brandon Winn is now accepting reservations for April 29, and the $205 ticket includes a thoughtful and locally-sourced five-course meal with wine pairings.

