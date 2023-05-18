KC Sips: New wine bar in OP, AAPI Festival, and beer news

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar: In downtown Overland Park, Vintage ’78 Wine Bar is set to open on May 20. It will feature a large selection of wine-by-the-glass in a variety of pour sizes, plus flights, charcuterie, and artisan cheese.

Tiki Taco: For the ultimate summer-casual vibe, Tiki Taco’s Troost location now features live music on the patio twice a week. Each Wednesday and Friday evening starting at 6:30 p.m., sip on their Good Time beer, take in the tunes, and don’t skip the caramel-filled churros.

Urban Prairie Coffee: A new summer drink menu has dropped at Urban Prairie in Mission. Julie’s Latte with blackberry and vanilla sounds lovely, but I plan to snag a Peanut Butter Cookie Latte next. I recently worked from this coffee shop for an afternoon and enjoyed the extra space in the adjoining shop next door, Mission: Board Games. Parking was easy to find, and the service on both sides was friendly.

May 19

MDL Wine & Spirits: Stop by MDL in Overland Park from 4-6 p.m. for a fun collab. Loma Vista Tequila Soda and Taco Republic Taco Truck are throwing a Block Party featuring free tacos and branded giveaways alongside tastings of Loma Vista Tequila Soda.

Kinship Cafe: Celebrating Strawberry Hill’s Third Friday Artwalk, Kinship is hosting Quarantine Cookie, TC’s Fully Loaded food truck, and more pop-up vendors. From 5 – 8:30 p.m., visit Kinship while taking in the full Art Walk experience.

KC Bier Co: In honor of American Craft Beer Week, get a special KC Bier Co American Craft Beer Week glass and your choice of pour for $10! Runs through this weekend at the Waldo Brewery.

May 20

DoubleTapKC VR Bar: DoubleTap is hosting Beer Olympics starting at 11 a.m. in River Market. Be sure to register with the $10 admission by May 19. Yard games, beer, prizes… a perfect Saturday.

AAPICONIC: The 2023 Kansas City AAPI Festival is a love letter to the Kansas City AAPI Community. Join in for a day of celebration, music, vendors, and 1990s nostalgia at Columbus Park from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. All are welcome at this free event. Organizer Cafe Cà Phê will ensure tasty offerings like the daily special Mango Sticky Rice latte, plus others from Chingu Coffee, Mooyuei Baker, and many more.

KC Mac N’ Co.: Kicking off at 10 a.m. in Town Pavillion in downtown KC is the grand opening of the new KC Mac N’ Co. location. There’s a chance to win weekly entrees for the rest of the year! This cheesy spot is conveniently located between two streetcar stops.

Nostalgia Room: The fully temperate bar in Lawrence has moved. Stop by for a thoughtfully-crafted sip at 412 E. 9th Street from 5-10 p.m. or for coffee service the following morning from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

May 21

KC Wine Co: Head to the outskirts of Olathe this weekend for Pickle Palooza at KC Wine Co. Erica McKenzie will be performing live loop music as a backdrop for pickle tastings, pickle cocktails, and pickle-infused snacks. If you’re feeling less than adventurous, stick with the classic wine slushes. No tickets or reservations are required.

May 22

Cliff’s Taphouse: Cliff’s Taphouse in midtown is hosting a vegan dinner with wine pairings for $70. Get your tickets in advance, then plan an outing to explore Martini Corner in midtown. Try shuffleboard at Ludo’s, shop at The Black Pantry, and get a peek at the newest Barrio location.

Plan Ahead

Silo Modern Farmhouse: Executive Chef Laura Favela is flexing her culinary skills with a Firestone Walker Brewery Beer Dinner at Silo in Lenexa. This $60 dinner features four courses with beer pairings. Get your tickets now for this May 24 dinner.

Tannin: Tannin in Crossroads is hosting its 5th Annual Rosé Tasting benefitting the Susan G. Komen Foundation, on Sunday, May 28, from 1-4 p.m. Taste over 30 different rosés, and purchase any faves. Tickets are $50 per person, half of which will be donated directly to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

